Joseph Baena, 21, Shares Epic Gym Pic With Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger For His 72nd Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 72nd birthday was made extra special with a sweet message from his son, Joseph Baena. He really knows the key to dear old dad’s heart.

Arnold Schwarzenegger got the best present for his birthday: a gym session with his bodybuilder son! Arnold’s 21-year-old son, Joseph Baena, posted the sweetest tribute to Instagram on July 30, his dad’s 72nd birthday, captioning the pic, “BIG happy birthday to the best training partner in the world! Love you dad 🎊🎉”. Aww! Joseph’s Instagram pic showed Arnold proudly cheering him on while he’s weightlifting at the gym. Joseph’s hard at work, and doesn’t know that his dad has the biggest grin on his face while showing off his son’s progress. Like father, like son, right?

Joseph’s followers thought his shoutout was lovely, and they also couldn’t get over how much he and Arnold look alike! “You look the same!!! Btw Arnold younger day by day!! 💖💖💖,” one person commented. “Image of your old man dude,” said another. One follower joked that they’re so identical, that it basically looked like Arnold was Joseph after using the FaceApp filter. Most of the comments were just people in awe of the sheer size of Arnold’s biceps. It’s understandable — just look at the photo below and see for yourself!

Arnold loves the comparisons between himself and his son. Joseph, an accomplished bodybuilder, has posted pics in the past showing himself doing his father’s iconic Mr. Universe and Mr. Olympia competition poses as he documents his progress in the gym. It’s seriously like seeing double. And, as a source close to the Terminator star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, Arnold finds it really flattering.

“Arnold is happy and proud that his son Joe is following in his huge footsteps,” said an insider at Gold’s Gym in Venice, CA, where Joseph and Arnold work out. “Arnold loves that Joe is excited about weight-lifting, fitness and bodybuilding. It warms Arnold’s heart that his son is taking after him and enjoys weight lifting at the same Gold’s Gym that Arnold spent years doing work. The two workout together all the time and Joe feels lucky that he gets to train and learn from his father, the greatest bodybuilder of all time.”