Adele Looks Super Glam On ‘SNL’ With Long Blonde Waved Hair After 100 Lb. Weight Loss

Adele always slays the fashion game and her first time hosting ‘SNL’ was no exception! See photos of her gorgeous look.

Adele, 32, no doubt brought the laughs during her Saturday Night Live opening monologue — but we couldn’t get enough of how amazing she looked! Of course, the star is more than known for her collection of on-stage outfits over the years and tonight was no exception! Adele sported a stunning off the shoulder top and skirt set that showed off her incredible 100 pound weight loss — a perfect outfit for her big hosting debut.

She paired the button down top and skirt — pulled by her longtime stylist Gaelle Paul — with a glam look inspired by old Hollywood! Adele rocked her blonde hair in gorgeous loose waves, pulled over to one side. Her makeup game was on point too, with her bold signature cat eye, glossy lip and a red lip. She also accessorized with a bold pair of gold earrings and a gold bangle. Not only did the star look fresh off the runway, she looked better than ever! And, although she joked about stage freight, she looked so confident on the SNL stage.

The “Hello” singer has built quite the collection of amazing dresses and looks over the years, and hilariously busted one out for an epic throwback moment! After a few ciders, Adele decided to venture into her closet and put on her custom Chloé dress designed by Chare Waight Keller from the 2016 Glastonbury Music Festival. “5 ciders in,” she joked as she danced around her living room in the show stopping beaded and floral number. She looked unreal in the dress in 2016, and again in 2020 after dropping 150 pounds.

At the festival, she paired the dress with her go-to designer bracelets by luxury brand Van, Cleef & Arpels. The multi-colored Alhambra-style bracelets retail for $4,000 each and are easily recognizable from their clover motifs. The Chloé dress, however, remains one of Adele’s most memorable looks! The intricately embroidered item — which featured a retro bell sleeve — reportedly took over 200 hours to make. The dress is simply too gorgeous to collect dust in a dark closet, so we were glad to see her wear it again (even if it was just at home for a funny Instagram moment).

Even when she’s casual, Adele rocks the fashion game! The Grammy winner was seen in an all-denim outfit — also called a Canadian tuxedo — along with sexy pointy boots for a behind-the-scenes snap shared by SNL on Oct. 21. She looked hard at work as she flipped through script pages, also rocking a protective black face mask in line with the stringent COVID-19 rules at NBC’s Studio 8H. “3 days away,” Adele wrote in her own Instagram caption of the same photo, while the show’s official account declared “Adele is here!”