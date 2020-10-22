She’s ready! In a new behind the scenes pic, Adele concentrated hard while studying her script for her upcoming appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live.’

Adele is just days away from hitting the Saturday Night Live stage as a host for the very first time. The singer has arrived in New York City for rehearsals, and the official SNL Instagram page posted a first look of her getting ready behind-the-scenes. In the pic, Adele is comfortably seated at a table and studying a script for the live show.

With the coronavirus still very much prevalent in the United States, Adele also made sure to wear a face mask to send a clear message to her fans about staying safe during these troubling times. She had her hair pulled back into a low ponytail, and wore an all-denim ensemble with pointy boots. “3 days away,” Adele captioned the photo on her Instagram, while the SNL page wrote, “Adele is here!”

Fans were absolutely thrilled when Adele was announced as this week’s Saturday Night Live host just six days before the taping. However, no one was more excited than the singer herself. Adele has performed on SNL twice in the past — first in Oct. 2008 and again in Nov. 2015 — but this is the first time that she’ll take on duties as a host. Her musical guest is H.E.R.

“I”m so excited about this!!” Adele gushed on Instagram. “And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best, it’s 2020 right?”

She continued, “I am besides myself that H.E.R. will be the musical guest!!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then continue to confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all.”

It’s been quite a while since fans have gotten to see Adele on their television screens, so this appearance is definitely a big deal. Earlier this year, the singer debuted an impressive 100+ pound weight loss, and she only shares photos of herself on social media very sporadically. Needless to say, Oct. 24 is going to be a big night for Adele!