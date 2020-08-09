5 Times Adele Broke The Internet In 2020: Her Tribute To Beyonce, Birthday Post & More

Adele is a very private person, so when she comes out of the woodworks to post on social media, her fans go WILD. In 2020, she stunned us quite a few times with her pics!

June 2019 was the first time that fans began noticing that Adele had lost some weight, but she’s kicked her workout and diet regime up a notch in 2020. Considering Adele doesn’t post on social media very often, it’s quite rare for fans to get a glimpse of the singer. However, the few times she has shared pics with us this year have nearly broken the Internet due to her slimmed down and glam new look!

Adele swimming in the ocean in her dress with a cocktail in hand is all I need for my 2020 vision board pic.twitter.com/km2S558fnc — Lucy on the Ground (@lucyontheg) January 4, 2020

The buzz about Adele really began when she was spotted on a New Year’s vacation in Anguilla with Harry Styles. A fan caught Adele hanging out on the beach with a cocktail in her hand, and the pics quickly went viral on social media. Adele’s thin frame was on full display in the photos. One person who talked to her in Anguilla revealed that the singer said she lost 100 pounds, and the Internet was a-buzz for weeks with talk about how she did it.

In May, Adele turned 32, and she celebrated by posting a rare, full-body shot on her Instagram page. Immediately, her name was trending online, as fans couldn’t stop talking about her transformation. Her major weight loss was fully evident in the snapshot, which featured the birthday girl wearing a little black dress. Her cinched waist and thin legs wowed everyone, and the photo was the talk of social media for quite a bit of time after Adele posted it.

Adele, you are perfect, then and now.

Photograph by Lauren Paul via Instagram pic.twitter.com/JAgXgr2zIa — Adele Times (@Adele_Times) May 6, 2020

Adele’s pal, Lauren Paul, gave fans a new pic of the singer on her 32nd birthday, as well. Lauren posted a birthday tribute to Adele on her Instagram story, including a throwback photo of them hanging out in Vegas with some pals. Adele rocked another little black dress in this image, which hugged her slim frame. She paired the look with tights and her hair pulled back into an updo. Gorgeous!

In June, Adele sipped on “five ciders” and decided to put on the dress she wore to the Glastonbury Festival in 2016. She shared two images of herself — first, in sweatpants, and second, in the glamorous gown. She wore the ensemble while re-watching her epic performance from the legendary festival, and was clearly feeling inspired by her look. Naturally, fans went crazy over seeing another new picture of Adele, too.

Most recently, Adele stunned her fans by going makeup-free and posing for another Instagram pic on August 1. The picture was a tribute to Beyonce, who released her visual album, Black Is King, one day prior. Adele posed in front of her television, which was playing the footage in the background. “Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art,” Adele captioned the stunning photo. It’s safe to say that Adele is the 2020 Instagram Queen, right!?