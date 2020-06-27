Adele Reveals She’s ‘5 Ciders In’ As She Re-Wears Her Custom Chloé Dress From 2016’s Glastonbury Festival

We stan a cider-drinking Adele! Just hours after posting a throwback photo her custom Chloé gown from the 2016 Glastonbury Festival, the star decided to rock the dress at home!

Adele, 32, was having a blast at home on June 27! The “Hello” singer decided to take a walk down memory lane as she re-watched her epic performance from the Glastonbury Music Festival back in 2016. “5 ciders in,” however (her words, not ours), she decided to take things one step further and wear the exact same dress from the 15 song performance! Adele rocked a custom Chloé dress by the Parisian fashion houses’ then-lead designer Clare Waight Keller (later responsible for Meghan Markle‘s wedding dress under the Givenchy label), and it still looked fabulous on her four years later.

In the first snap, Adele was quarantine casual in a white t-shirt and gray pair of sweatpants, featuring rhinestones for a touch of glam. Crouching in front of her TV, where the concert was playing, she hilariously stared into what appeared to be a handheld fan. In the next, the photo taker caught her mid-action as she twirled and danced to her own tunes! The bespoke dress could clearly be seen on the screen in the photo, adding to the nostalgic moment. Since the 2016 show, Adele has dropped over 150 pounds, but the dress still looked amazing on her.

Fans were absolutely obsessed with the boho-inspired gown at the time, which features intricate embroidery and a dramatic ’70s bell sleeve. The floor-length Chloé number, which took over 200 hours to make, also included various multi-colored sequins which sparkled under the stage lights! Adele completed her look at the time with Van, Cleef & Arpels’ signature Alhambra yellow gold bracelet featuring red carnelian stone. The star has been a longtime fan of the French jeweler, and has been spotted wearing the five motif Alhambra bracelets — which retail for $4000 — over the years.

Just hours before throwing the dress on, Adele posted a throwback of herself from the concert in the very outfit! Simply adding a smiley face, the 25 songstress was obviously reminiscing about her memorable 2016 performance, which later aired on television. Some fans took the throwback post to be a clue that she was releasing her long-awaited fourth album, but she quickly clarified that wasn’t the case in the comments section. “Of course it’s not. Corona ain’t over. Wear a mask and be patient,” she replied to a fan asking if she was dropping “new music today.”