Adele Shows Off Amazing 100 Lb. Weight Loss In Jamaican Flag Bikini & $15K Worth Of Designer Bracelets

Adele looked incredible celebrating the virtual Notting Hill Carnival, rocking Bantu knots and her signature Van Cleef & Arpels ‘Alhambra’ bracelets!

Adele, 32, looks absolutely amazing! The British-born 25 singer showed off her incredible 100 pound weight loss as she celebrated the virtual Notting Hill Carnival, which is hosted annually in London, England, in a post on Sunday, Aug. 30. Adele rocked a Jamaican flag bikini in honor of the British West Indian Community, styling her hair into traditional Bantu knots and sporting festive yellow feathers. “Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London,” she captioned the gorgeous photo.

The annual event — which is one of the world’s largest street festivals that began back in 1966 — was moved to a virtual format this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s unclear where Adele snapped the photo, however, the background appeared to be a spacious backyard with a house behind her to the left. She paired the revealing bikini top with a black-and-white pair of fitted, tie-dye leggings, showing off her insanely fit physique! Traditionally, Sunday is known to be the “Children’s Day” at the festival, which we’re sure her son Angelo, 7, would have enjoyed.

The “Hello” singer also accessorized with her signature Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra bracelets on her right wrist. She sported three of the brands’ signature yellow-gold items — worth $5,000 each — including one with black Onyx, another in red Carnelian and a third in bright blue Agate. Adele is a longtime fan of the five clover motif accessories, often wearing them out-and-about and even when performing.

“Yesss queen!” one fan commented on the new photo, while others gushed about how amazing she looked. “Girl, you look like a whole new woman!” and “Is that Adele??????????????” others wrote, while a fourth fan posted, “Wowza…babe.”

The star has been looking absolutely incredible in the last few months, proudly showing off her weight loss in various Instagram posts. “Adele has never felt better in her life…She’s glowing on the outside and that is a direct reflection of how good she feels on the inside,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Saturday, February 15. “It has taken her so much hard work and determination, she’s totally transformed her lifestyle. She does all the L.A. stuff she used to laugh at now, and she’s loving it. She drinks green juice, she hikes, she does Pilates. She has personal trainers. She won’t admit that she likes working out but she makes time for it one way or another pretty much every day,” they also added.