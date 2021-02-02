Jacob Busch: 5 Things To Know About Rebel Wilson’s Ex-Boyfriend After She Confirms Split

It’s over between Rebel Wilson and her boyfriend, Anheuser-Busch heir Jacob Busch. Here’s what you should know about the businessman

After a romance that took them jet setting around the world, Rebel Wilson and her boyfriend, Jacob Busch, 29, are history. They first went public on the red carpet at a September 24, 2020 gala in Monaco. The Pitch Perfect actress and the handsome businessman then took romantic trips to Mexico together, followed by a week skiing in Aspen just before Christmas. But on Feb. 2, 2021, the 40-year-old revealed in an Instagram post that she was now “single.” Feb. 2. Next to a photo wearing denim dress, she wrote, “Lots on my mind. Aggggggh. #Single-girl-headed-to-Super-Bowl” in the caption. Her rep confirmed to HollywoodLife that Rebel and Jacob had split. Here’s five things to know about Rebel’s handsome ex.

1. He’s an heir to the Anheuser-Busch fortune. Jacob’s father is Peter W. Busch, a descendant of Adolphus Busch, who founded the brewery in 1852. Today, Anheuser-Busch manufactures the beer brands Budweiser, Shock Top, Busch, Michelob, and Rolling Rock, among others. Jacob has a net worth of $100 million.

2. He was introduced to Rebel by a mutual friend. The friend set them up in 2019 and they hit it off immediately, according to PEOPLE. They kept a long-distance romance alive, despite the fact that Rebel was quarantining during the pandemic in Australia while Jacob remained in Los Angeles. Things apparently started heating up once she returned to the United States.

3. He used to date RHOBH star Adrienne Maloof. Jacob dated Adrienne, who was 28 years his senior, from 2013 to 2015. He even appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills three times during season 5. Adrienne defended their age gap in 2013, when she was 52 and he was 24. “When you meet someone they don’t have a number on their forehead,” she told E! News. Our great grandfathers knew each other through the liquor industry. When we met we just hit it off. It felt so natural, so organic.”

4. He’s an animal lover. Jacob’s Instagram feed is full of photos of cute animals, including his family’s elephant (they’re that rich), Budweiser, who died in March 2018. “Bud played a large part in the Busch family,” Jacob wrote on instagram. “He was our family. It will be hard to go back to Grants Farm knowing he won’t be there to greet us. Bud, over 34 years has been the best part of the farm. Unfortunately my children will not know Bud, but will see him in photographs.”

5. He’s charitable. Jacob works with several charities, including Mission Save Her, which helps to fight sexual and human trafficking. He’s a West Coast ambassador of The Peter W. Busch Foundation to benefit The Busch Wildlife Sanctuary, and is involved with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and The Boys and Girls Club.