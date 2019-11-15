‘RHOBH’s Adrienne Maloof Teases A Return For Season 10 & How She Feels About LVP’s Exit

Adrienne Maloof chatted about her future on ‘RHOBH’ in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, after we caught up with her at BravoCon on Nov. 15!

Adrienne Maloof, 58, gave us a rush of nostalgia when she returned as an OG “Housewife” for the “Bravo All Stars: OG Housewives Edition” panel at the first ever BravoCon on Nov. 15. We weren’t the only ones feeling that way, which Adrienne revealed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife at the Bravoceleb-packed event in New York City on Friday morning! “You do miss [the show], occasionally, when you see your extended family, and I always say it’s a little dysfunctional, but it is a family,” Adrienne told us on the day of the panel, which was led by fellow “All Stars” Kim Zolciak, Jill Zarin, Caroline Manzo and Jeana Keough.

“Yeah, you do miss those moments. So it’s nice to be back. It’s nice when you really can get back amongst the fans,” Adrienne continued. Does she ever channel those wistful feelings into, say, conversations about returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with Real Housewives Executive Producer Andy Cohen, who also joined the panel? “We always have conversations about this or that or appearances, you never know,” Adrienne admitted. It certainly sounded optimistic!

Fans had even more reason to believe Adrienne would return to the Bravo show after she was seen filming with other former RHOBH stars Brandi Glanville, 46, Kim Richards, 55, Eileen Davidson, 60, and Faye Resnick, 62, just days before BravoCon. The old crew was back together for an event that supported the Children’s Hospital L.A. on Nov. 9, and the reunion left us to wonder if Adrienne would consider returning as a “friend” of the cast in Season 10 (or beyond). “You never know,” Adrienne teased!

While Adrienne’s future on RHOBH remains ambiguous, it appears that Lisa Vanderpump has set hers in stone. She voiced no regrets after leaving the show ahead of the Season 9 reunion following a long trail of PuppyGate drama, and we asked Adrienne if LVP made the right decision by walking away. “You know, that’s her decision. Lisa does Lisa, I do myself. I don’t know her reasons for why she left,” Adrienne told HollywoodLife. Adrienne is distancing herself from the drama!

Adrienne held her diamond in Seasons 1-3, and then returned in a “friend” role for Seasons 5, 6 and 8. She didn’t return for Season 9, which aired its reunion in July, and so fans are eager to see any signs of her return in the upcoming season that’s currently filming!