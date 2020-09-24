Rebel Wilson Shows Off 40 Lb Weight Loss In Skinny Jeans & Gucci Sweater On Helicopter — See Pic

Australian actress Rebel Wilson has put her slim figure on display in a pair of white skinny jeans, while en route to Monaco with her rumored new boyfriend.

Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson, 40, has put her 40-pound weight loss on display while getting into a helicopter with Hollywood royalty Helen Mirren. The Australian-born beauty took to Instagram on September 24, offering fans another look at her slim figure after working on her diet and exercise routine during the coronavirus lockdown. “Quick Helen, get to the chopper!” the blonde starlet captioned a pic of her and Helen running towards a helicopter.

Rebel rocked a pair of white skinny jeans, a green Gucci sweater, and white loafers. She also carried a black duffel bag and held a white, protective face mask in her hand as she stood alongside Helen. In the second pic, she stood beside her rumored new beau Jacob Busch, as they posed for a group pic in front of the chopper with other celebs like Kate Beckinsale.

The group are headed to Monaco for Prince Albert’s Planetary Health Gala, which will be held on September 24. Jacob wore light wash denim jeans with a grey top and a blue blazer. Meanwhile, Kate looked glam in a black bandeau top with high-waisted black pants, a matching blazer and red, pointy stilettos.

Rebel is among the celebs who have showed off their weight loss transformations this year. She revealed one of the ways that she’s been able to lose the weight was by giving up on sweets. “When I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself ‘hmmmm…better not’ and had a bottle of water instead,” she said on Instagram.