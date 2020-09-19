Rebel Wilson’s slimmed down figure looked absolutely stunning in a gorgeous number that she showed off while backstage at a legendary TV show!

Is that your final answer? Rebel Wilson, 40, put her impressive 40-pound weight loss on display in a dazzling blue dress on September 17. The Pitch Perfect star posted two separate Instagram photos and a video of her dazzling in it while playing around with her pal Jacob Andreou behind the scenes at Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. They rocked the peace sign during the brief clip where fans of hers could not get over how amazing she looked. “Supermodel! Killing it!”, one wrote in the comments section.

Rebel has been one of the many celebrities in 2020 that have impressed us with their weight loss transformations. Others who have made jaws drop with how much they’ve changed this year include former Fashion Police star Kelly Osbourne, rapper Yo Gotti, singer Adele and Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s son Christopher.

The Australian native revealed one of the ways that she’s been able to lose the weight was by giving up on sweets. “When I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself ‘hmmmm…better not’ and had a bottle of water instead,” she admitted on Instagram late last month.

She’s clearly been putting in the effort from a workout standpoint as well as Rebel is constantly posting photos of her breaking a sweat all over the world and appearing like she’s having a blast while doing so. And the results have paid off as she’s been looking fabulous in many kinds of outfits from swimsuits, cute dresses and more!

The blonde bombshell is also very close to her weight loss goal. “Thanks for all the love so far on my ‘Year of Health’ journey,” she wrote in the same candy-related post while adding that she has 8KG’s to go (17 pounds). “Hopefully I can do it by the end of the year.”