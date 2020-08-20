Rebel Wilson, Ayesha Curry, & More Stars Who’ve Lost Weight During Quarantine — See Pics

These stars used quarantine as an opportunity to get motivated and put their health first! See celebs like Rebel Wilson, Ayesha Curry, and more who lost weight while they stayed safe during the pandemic!

It’s been roughly six months since most of the world began quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. While many have found it incredibly difficult to adjust to this ‘new normal,’ some stars took advantage of their freed-up schedule and prioritized their health. As a result, a number of stars have lost weight in quarantine, and have proudly shown off the results.

These stars clearly approached their weight loss in a healthy way. Of course, we cannot discount the fact that they had a lot of help and support on their individual journeys, but that doesn’t discredit the incredibly hard work they have shown along the way. Check out Instagram posts from Rebel Wilson, Ayesha Curry, and more stars who have healthily lost weight during quarantine!

Rebel Wilson

No one has seemingly enjoyed quarantine quite as much as Rebel Wilson! The Aussie actress has continuously shown off her 40 lb. weight loss over the course of the last few months, and she’s been totally feeling herself in a slew of recent posts. But more than anything, Rebel has been prioritizing her mental and emotional health just as much as her physical health. We love seeing her journey documented on the ‘Gram and cannot wait for more!

Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry has also been incredibly transparent about her 36 lb. weight loss while in quarantine. Somehow, between being a full-time mother-of-three, a best-selling author, and marching in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, she has put her health first. She showed off the results of her hard work on the cover of Shape Magazine‘s September issue, and couldn’t have looked better!

Rob Kardashian

While he’s slowly returned to Instagram and even gotten more involved with Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Rob Kardashian has also been showing off his recent weight loss, too! It’s hard to completely tell from photos, but Rob is clearly in a much better place than he was before. Even those close to him have attested that the father-of-one is doing so much better, and we cannot wait to see what the future holds for him!

Adrienne Bailon

Speaking of Rob, one of his former flames has been having a great quarantine, too! Adrienne Bailon proudly flaunted her 20 lb. weight loss with a May 1 post to her Instagram account. Rocking a black, strapless bikini, Adrienne looked so confident in her mirror selfie. She even assured her fans that “During this time more than ever… Staying healthy is at the top of my mind!”

Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne‘s has been scrutinized before, but now she’s totally entering a new chapter without worrying about anyone’s opinion. The gorgeous TV personality has been seen out and about following her 85 lb. weight loss and she couldn’t look happier. She’s even upped her selfie game, posting often on Instagram and radiating beauty and self-love.

Adele

Finally, Adele basically broke the internet when she thanked first responders and essential workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. While the focus ought to have been on her kind words, everyone who saw the pic couldn’t help but fawn over her incredible weight loss. Since then, Adele shared a few more snaps of herself, but this May 6 pic was really one of the most memorable of 2020! Want to see more stars who have healthily lost weight during the pandemic and throughout 2020? Check out the gallery above!