KarJenner’s ‘So Happy’ Rob Kardashian Went On Kylie’s Birthday Trip — He’s ‘Back To His Old Self’

Rob Kardashian appears to be channeling his younger years and his adoring sisters couldn’t be happier for him!

Rob Kardashian, 32, looks to be having the time of his life lately and his millions of fans are taking notice. He’s been seen out so much more in recent months, especially during his time in the Turks and Caicos where he celebrated his half-sister Kylie Jenner‘s fabulous 23rd birthday earlier this month. He and Tristan Thompson, 29, both posted the same photo of them chilling and enjoying each other’s company poolside in the fabulous island on Thursday, August 13, where they appear to have an unshakeable bond. “My Cro 4L,” the basketball superstar captioned his version of the snap to which Rob responded in the comments section with, “Yurrrrrrrrr.”

“It’s so fantastic that Rob went with them,” a HollywoodLife source dished EXCLUSIVELY about the reclusive Kardashian jetting off with his family and loved ones. “Khloe (Kardashian) and Kylie were so, so happy when Rob said he was going to come, the whole family was thrilled. Rob is truly back to his old self. They feel like they have their brother back. They’ve all been praying for this for a long time.”

Meanwhile a 2nd insider also revealed exclusive details on what Kylie’s amazing gathering was really like! “Kylie headed to a private villa in Turks and Caicos to celebrate her 23rd birthday,” they said. “It’s one of her favorite locations because it’s super secluded and it’s actually the same villa she stayed at for her all girls Kylie Skin summer trip last year.”

“Kylie knew she couldn’t have a huge birthday party like she has every year because of the pandemic, but she was actually really happy with having just her family and closest loved ones to celebrate with,” the source continued. “She knows there will be plenty of opportunities to have huge parties in the future, but being surrounded by just family is more meaningful to her.”

And yes, safety measures were taken place by all. “Turks and Caicos has very strict procedures for anyone entering the country right now so they all had to get tested [for COVID-19] right before they left so they knew everyone on the private jet was 100% healthy, even the crew,” the first insider added. “And the plane was sanitized before they got on and then once they landed they went straight to their villa. They’ve taken every possible precaution to make it an extremely safe trip.”