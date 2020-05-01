Adrienne Bailon Houghton Shows Off 20 Lb. Weight Loss In Sexy Strapless Bikini — Before & After Pics

Adrienne Bailon showed off her fit physique after healthily losing 20 lbs.! The former Cheetah Girl took to Instagram to share that, after making ‘major changes’ to her lifestyle, she finally got to her goal!

Adrienne Bailon Houghton is feeling fit, healthy, and happy! The Real co-host, 36, took to her Instagram account on May 1 to share the results of her diet and lifestyle change. Adrienne posed up in a sexy, strapless black bikini in two boomerang posts, where she showed off her gorgeous tan and natural, wavy hair. While posing, Adrienne added the tune “It’s Gonna Be Me” by NSYNC to the clip, a staple of ringing-in the month of May. And to start this new month, Adrienne was ready to put her health first. “During this time more than ever… Staying healthy is at the top of my mind,” she began her Instagram post.

The former Cheetah Girls star got very honest with her nearly five million followers, sharing with them that this was “my first post in a bathing suit since losing 20 lbs. Now… I’ve lost weight before but always gained it back… because I was dieting & not changing my lifestyle!” After realizing she was missing that key element, Adrienne said “not this time… It’s been a year since I ‘had enough.'” She also asked her followers if they had ever ‘gotten there’ with their weight struggles as well. “Where you’re just tired of complaining about what you don’t like & you’re finally ready to take action & REALLY make changes!”

Clearly, Adrienne was determined to implement healthier habits into her life! “I made major changes like choosing to eat plant based changing my whole relationship with food & working out! I’ve been consistent with my self discipline,” she said. But Adrienne did admit that it has been “so hard at times.” She confessed that, despite the trickiness of losing weight, she has been “constantly reminding myself that the greatest form of self love – is self discipline! They say it takes 21 days to form a new habit,” she noted. The habit Adrienne has formed has definitely made her feel happier and healthier!

Before closing out her post, Adrienne encouraged her followers “to take this time to develop healthy habits! Drink your water, squat, rest, read, pray, take your vitamins, eat your veggies! (Preaching to myself to keep going! Lol.) It’s a new month! Let’s do this!”