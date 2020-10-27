‘Hairspray’s Marissa Jaret Winokur Shows Off 50-Lb. Weight Loss In Bikini Top To Drop Off Her Ballot

Marissa Jaret Winokur dressed in her patriotic threads as she dropped off her ballot for the November 3rd election! Check out the Broadway star’s impressive weight loss in the new pic she posted to Instagram.

Broadway phenom Marissa Jaret Winokur did her civic duty three days ago and dropped off her ballot for this year’s vital November 3rd election. In the pic she posted to Instagram, the Hairspray star, 47, rocked some great patriotic fashion. Marissa fashioned a pair of red and white Converse sneakers, along with a navy blue skirt. She also wore a red, white and blue flannel over a star-spangled bikini top!

Marissa looked super fit, finishing off her fun look with a festive headband featuring red, white and blue streamers and a mask that had the word “Vote” written across it. “History has its eyes on you,” the starlet captioned her post, quoting the Tony-winning Broadway musical Hamilton. While it was so great to see Marissa dropping off her ballot, it was even more amazing to see her feeling super comfortable in her skin!

The Broadway star, who has battled cervical cancer and struggled with Asthma, revealed on September 14 that she had lost 50 lbs. Marissa, detailed in her Instagram post, which featured before and after pics that showcased her hard work, that she had been doing at-home workouts with trainer Keith Anthony. The entire healthy weight loss process took Marissa roughly six months to reach her goal, and she looked so proud and happy with all of the work she put in at the gym and changing-up her lifestyle!

But even when Marissa was sharing her weight loss journey in September, she was also advocating for everyone to exercise their right to vote! “Thank you for always being part of my YO-YO journey,” an excerpt from her caption read. “I can only say Today I feel strong. Today I feel like I can do anything. Today I don’t bury my head, I will workout and email our senators wear — a mask and make sure Family and friends VOTE!!”

Marissa isn’t the only celebrity advocating for, and showing themselves voting! The Broadway darling is in good company, with peers like Selena Gomez, who voted for the first time, Taylor Swift, who passionately endorsed the Democratic Nominee Joe Biden and VP Nominee Kamala Harris, and so many more! If you have yet to cast your vote, HollywoodLife encourages you to register to vote using the form below. It’s that easy!