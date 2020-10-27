Where To Buy Vote Merch Like Hailey Bieber & Taylor Swift: Masks, T-Shirts & More Trendy Looks For Election Day

Go to the polls in style this election day with the cutest patriotic voting merchandise that all the stars are rocking! Shop ’em here!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

A-listers have been out in full force on social media, showing themselves exercising their right to vote while doing it in style! Brands like Levi’s, Madewell, and Rebecca Minkoff have all released limited-edition merchandise that encourages people to get out and vote, from T-shirts to face masks to jewelry! Celebs have jumped on the trend to use their massive platforms to encourage fans to vote early or vote in person on November 3rd in what is the most important election of our generation! Hailey Bieber has been showing off her voting apparel on the ‘gram, and shows us all just how HOT voting can be! Recently, she sizzled rocking her Denimcratic ‘Voting Is Hot’ ugly T-shirt , which is a small business that donates 20% of all profits to the ACLU!

In another post, Mrs. Bieber stayed safe, healthy and patriotic with her “VOTE” Face Mask from MASKC — that is currently 50% for just $9 for a ten pack! We stan a stylish and safe voter, ya’ll! Taylor Swift has also showed off her voting merchandise, that gives back just like Hailey’s! The “Betty” singer showed her support for the Biden-Harris ticket ahead of the VP debates while donning a stunning “Voter” necklace that’s a collab between I am a voter. x Stella and Bow ($65)! Sophia Bush, Busy Philipps, and Ashley Benson have also all posted pictures in the gold necklace. $30 of the $65 necklace will be donated directly to the nonpartisan nonprofit voting organization I am a voter!

Another singer who revealed she cast her vote for the first time this election was Kelsea Ballerini, who did so in style! The “homecoming queen” shared that her “naivety has kept me sheltered through a lot of my young adult life” as she was embarrassed to admit this was her first time casting her ballot. “As I’ve listened and learned, I’ve realized its our responsibility and privilege to use our voices to establish what we as human beings with beating hearts want to see in this country for not only ourselves…but for our friends, neighbors, strangers, and future generations,” Kelsea wrote on Instagram while rocking a super cute “Cool Girls Vote” T-shirt ($85) with the signature “I Voted” sticker on her nose!

We’ve got all the celeb-approved voting merch below that you’re going to want to order ASAP so you can get by November 3rd and join the celebrities on the ‘gram in these patriotic shirts and more!

1. Rebecca Minkoff Vote Tee

Whether you go to the polls on election day, vote early or mail-in your ballot, Vote Run Lead wants you to make a plan to make it happen. They collaborated with Rebecca Minkoff for these cool, limited edition Vote Tees to encourage others to make their voting plan, too! For every Limited Edition T-shirt sold, Rebecca Minkoff will make a donation to Vote Run Lead, a non-profit organization that empowers and trains Women to run for office. $40, rebeccaminkoff.com

2. Reebok Vote Short Sleeve Crew T-Shirt

This Reebok T-shirt encourages everyone to exercise their constitutional right to vote, especially for those who can’t. The cotton-blend fabric is comfortable whether you’re waiting in line at the polling station or filling out a ballot at your kitchen table, and it features the line, “For those who can’t, VOTE.” not everyone who calls this country home has the right to vote, yet the decisions made at the polls affect all of us –voter or non-voter. This shirt is a reminder that your vote is bigger than you. Watch the video to go along with it here. $25, reebok.com

3. Black & White Vote Face Masks

Lizzo’s limited edition face mask quickly sold out from her Quay collab and has yet to be restocked, but these Amazon Black & White Face Masks (that come with 10 filters!) are available for under $20 and super similar. With the graffiti look like Lizzo’s, these masks are breathable with moisture wicking inner fabric and an adjustable nose bridge for ultimate comfort! The one-size mask also comes equipped with adjustable ear straps to ensure a perfect and secure fit that doesn’t pull on your ears while wearing. $19.95, amazon.com

4. sloong Vote Necklace

Inspired by Michelle Obama’s ByChari ‘VOTE’ necklace from the DNC, which goes for $755, this sloong Vote Necklace is super similar for just $10.99! With the option to get in gold or silver, this necklace is the same size and scale as the former First Lady’s, and just as cute to wear to the polls or while filling out your ballot! $10.99, amazon.com

5. 525 America x I Am A Voter Sweatshirt

Simple yet sweet, this 525 America x I Am A Voter. Sweatshirt gives back while keeping you cozy and warm! I am a voter. aims to create a cultural shift around voting and civic engagement by unifying around a central truth: our democracy works best when we all participate. The 100% cotton sweatshirt is perfect if you need to wait in long lines at the polls, and show off your excitement to vote at the same time! $105, shopbop.com

6. Nasty Woman Vote Hat

Let your clothes do all the talking this election day with this “Nasty Woman Vote” hat! The term that comes from then-candidate Donald Trump to referring to opponent Hillary Clinton during the third presidential debates has become a battle cry for all women voting against the current president. This vintage, patriotic hat will have you feeling confident, bold & strong as you cast your vote! $13.69, amazon.com

7. Old Navy Vote Graphic Gender-Neutral Tee for Men & Women

Katie Holmes was spotted rocking this Old Navy Vote Graphic T-shirt while walking down the streets of NYC and we couldn’t help but stan! In honor of the collection, Old Navy is donating $25,000 to Rock the Vote and partnered with Power the Polls and offering to pay our 50,000 employees to serve as poll workers this election day! You’ll be proud to rock this Vote graphic tee! $8, oldnavy.com

8. Levi’s Women’s Vote Graphic Surf Tee Shirt

Olivia Pope herself rocked this T-shirt from Levi’s Vote Collection! The Levi’s Women’s Vote Graphic Surf Tee Shirt is a simple go-to t-shirt you’re never going to want to take off. While you’re spreading the word about the importance of voting, you’re also super on-trend with this VOTE crop top tee! $24.50, amazon.com

Get shopping and get VOTING!