HollywoodLife Endorses Joe Biden For President: Here’s Why

If you haven’t yet decided who you will support for president in the the most consequential election since we faced the Civil War, HollywoodLife urges you to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for these 10 key reasons.

Why should you vote for Joe Biden instead of Donald Trump on November 3? Let us start to count the reasons.

#1) There are over 200,000 Americans now dead from coronavirus and counting. Almost 7,000,000 have tested positive for the virus and new cases are still exploding across the country.

Donald Trump proclaimed last night at his Sept 20 rally in Swanton, Ohio that coronavirus “affects virtually nobody” who is young. “It affects elderly people, elderly people with heart problems and other problems.” As if, it was ok even if coronavirus did only kill elderly people. Elderly people have a right to be protected as much as possible, by their president.

But Trump’s assertion is far from the truth. Way too many young people have died from this contagious virus.

Twenty eight year-old Adeline Fagan, was a beautiful OBGYN medical resident in Houston who was doing a rotation in the ER, treating coronavirus patients who were fighting for their lives, when she also became infected.

She first began to feel flu-like symptoms on July 8 and within a week was admitted to the hospital herself. After weeks of treatment including being placed on a ventilator and later, as a last resort, on an ECMO machine, which took over the functioning of all her organs, she died this past Saturday on September 19. “The world stopped for a moment and will never be the same. Our beautiful daughter, sister, friend, physician, Adeline Marie Fagan, MD, passed away” her father Brant wrote.

That didn’t have to be. And there will be many more Adelines if Donald Trump is re-elected.

He has failed us as a president to implement any national coronavirus plan to save us, our families and also our jobs and our schools. He has pitted state governments against each other as they have desperately tried to procure protective gear and lifesaving equipment for their hospitals and medical workers. And beyond that, he has deliberately been a virus super spreader, encouraging people not to wear masks – one of the only ways for us to protect ourselves and to stop spreading the disease. He continues to hold indoor events and rallies, packing people together – exactly what doctors have told us not to do. On top of this, mocks conscientious Americans who wear masks and social distance and encourages his followers to do the same. At this rate, the pandemic will never end under Donald Trump.

Let me be very clear, @realDonaldTrump: Not a single one of the 200,000 Americans we've lost to this virus was a "nobody." pic.twitter.com/0Inut60nCP — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 22, 2020

Ironically, Donald Trump does understand science and the risks that the coronavirus poses. On February 7, he admitted “it’s more deadly than even your strenuous flu”, to journalist and author, Bob Woodward, in a conversation that was recorded on tape and released to the public. “This is deadly stuff… you just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed”, he said. That means, that to this day, he has lied to all of us about the deadly dangers of coronavirus, and has disputed and disparaged the recommendations of doctors and scientists on how to protect ourselves and stop the spread of the disease.

Joe Biden on the other hand has religiously worn a mask, social distanced at every campaign event and has a coronavirus “war cabinet” ready to go to work, January 20th, on Inauguration Day, according to the Washington Post. His team is drafting plans for distributing vaccines, personal protective gear, ramping up testing, re-opening schools and finding solutions to healthcare disparities that are hurting minority communities so badly.

Now readers, I’m focusing so hard on Trump’s failure to protect us from coronavirus, because until we have effective leadership on this life or death issue, leadership that faces the truth and implements a full national plan, based on science instead of magical thinking, none of your lives will return to normal.

#2) Donald Trump is on a mission to take away your reproductive choice and your healthcare. No matter what your personal beliefs about whether you would ever have an abortion, don’t you still want it to be your own choice and not illegal? What if you were raped or were a victim of incest? What if you couldn’t financially or emotionally handle the responsibility of another child?

Make no mistake – if Donald Trump is re-elected, he will do his best to make abortion illegal in large parts of the country. He is well on his way to appointing his third anti-choice justice to the Supreme Court. With the death of women’s rights warrior, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, he is moving at a warp speed to nominate a highly conservative female justice who could be the deciding vote in overturning Roe vs. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision which made abortion legal in America.

“I am pro life,” Trump declared during the 2016 presidential election. Overturning Roe vs. Wade “will happen automatically”, he said, if he was elected president and could appoint supreme court justices. Now, speaking of automatically – how about getting ready to automatically lose your healthcare coverage if Donald Trump is re-elected?

#3) On November 10, just one week after the election, Donald Trump’s administration is set to argue in front of the Supreme Court that Obamacare should be struck down as illegal. And by then, that supreme court could have an extremely conservative majority. Losing the Affordable Care Act ( Obamacare) means at least 133 million Americans who have pre-existing conditions, which can include asthma, pregnancy, diabetes or even having had coronavirus, could lose all their healthcare coverage or face unaffordable insurance premiums.

As well, twenty-three million Americans who signed up for Obamacare would lose it. If you’re under 26, you won’t be able to be on your parent’s insurance plan anymore and 165 million Americans would no longer have caps on expensive medical treatments. That means if you get in a car accident and were injured, or were hospitalized for coronavirus or cancer, you could now face hundreds of thousands of dollars, not covered by your insurance.

This situation will affect you. At the very best, you will pay higher healthcare premiums at your job. At the worst, you will lose your coverage entirely. Joe Biden on the other hand has pledged to protect the Affordable Care Act and build on it to reduce healthcare costs, and give you more insurance choices.

Now if these three biggy reasons aren’t enough for you to vote Joe Biden – that he will implement a national coronavirus-beating plan on Day 1, he will protect your reproductive rights and healthcare- then how about these key points:

#4) Joe Biden isn’t a pathological liar. Trump has spewed out over 20,000 documented lies as of July 2020. So many that he is has created an alternative reality for millions of Americans. And it is a divisive and dangerous reality. For one, millions of his followers believe coronavirus is a hoax or that you can drink liquid bleach to cure it. Don’t you want a president who speaks the truth to you? A president that you can trust.

#5) Joe Biden will protect the environment and battle climate change. Donald Trump believes climate change is a hoax and that the planet will just miraculously become colder again. He thinks the massive wildfires on the west coast caused not by climate change but because no one was raking the forests. Has he ever even been in a forest?

#6) Joe Biden believes in sensible gun safety laws to end the American carnage in our homes, streets and schools. Almost 40,000 Americans were killed by guns in 2017, the highest level in years.

Donald Trump received $30 million in campaign donations from the NRA in 2016 and has done nothing to fight gun violence, not even to try to prevent school massacres.

#7) Joe Biden supports BLM, and with Kamala Harris is committed to ending systemic racism.

Donald Trump calls peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters “terrorist, looters and anarchists”, and doesn’t even want schools to teach American students about the harsh reality of what slavery was. He calls teaching about slavery and racism, “unpatriotic”.

#8) Joe Biden supports LGBTQ rights. He has promised to reverse Donald Trump’s transgender military ban and to enact the Equality Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, gender identity and sexual orientation, within the first 100 days of his administration.

Donald Trump has banned transgender Americans from serving in the military. Among other non-friendly LGBTQ policies, the Trump administration also finalized a rule that would remove nondiscrimination protections for healthcare and health insurance, in July 2020.

#9) We must stop separating migrant children from their parents. It is cruel, it is child abuse and it is un-American. Immigration is as American as apple pie. Being a haven for refugees fleeing persecution is what America was made for. It’s how America began – that’s why the pilgrims came here. And on top of that – it’s time to give a path to citizenship to the DACAs, who are already giving so much to our country.

#10) Now, aren’t you excited that if you elect Joe Biden we will also have our first female vice-president – Kamala Harris? A brilliant, self-made woman of color, who will work for every woman and girl in this country to give us the opportunity to make our dreams a reality.

So there you have it – HollywoodLife’s top ten reasons for why we endorse Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as president and vice president. But no matter who you support, make sure you cast your ballot in the November 3 election.

If you haven’t registered to vote yet , you can do it right away by using our Register to Vote module below.