‘Hamilton’s Original Cast Then & Now: See The Stars From The Broadway Smash & Disney+ Movie

The original Broadway cast of ‘Hamilton’ has accomplished so much since the show’s tremendous run in 2015. On the day of the film’s release on Disney +, see what Lin-Manuel Miranda and more of the stars are up to now!

The cast of Hamilton is one of the more revered troupes of performers in contemporary Broadway history. Highlighting the talents of performers of color, the show shook America to its core, revisiting the history of the founding of the United States, with a fresh twist. The show went on to win a whopping 11 Tony Awards among other honors, including statuettes for its talented cast! See what the stars have gone on to accomplish since they told the story of one of America’s forgotten founding fathers.

Leslie Odom Jr. played antagonist Aaron Burr during the show’s Off-Broadway and Broadway run. He went on to win the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical and has since lined up a slew of exciting projects! Leslie went on to star in the 2017 adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express along side the talents of Kenneth Branagh, Penelope Cruz, Judi Dench, and more. He also appeared in the Oscar-nominated 2019 film Harriet opposite Cynthia Erivo, who, oddly enough, won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical the same year Leslie won his statuette! Among his future projects, Leslie will appear in the directorial debut of Oscar-winner Regina King in her film One Night in Miami.

Another performer from the cast who has gone on to accomplish so much is Daveed Diggs. Daveed won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical as the Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, roles he originated at the Vasaar Workshop where the show was initially brought together. Following Hamilton, Daveed starred in 10 episodes of the Netflix series The Get Down and appeared in the film Wonder opposite Owen Wilson and Julia Roberts.

His biggest success came with his leading role in the 2018 film Blindspotting, in which he starred with his longtime friend Rafael Casal. The film was praised by critics, and confirmed Daveed’s unassailable talents. He’ll next appear in the TNT series Snowpiercer, based on the 2013 film directed by Oscar-winner Bong Joon Ho.

We cannot mention the cast of Hamilton without it’s fearless leader — Lin-Manuel Miranda. After winning two Tony Awards for the show, Lin went on to write and act for a slew of projects. He earned an Oscar nomination for his work on the animated Disney film Moana and starred in the 2018 film Marry Poppins Returns. His first musical, the Tony-winning show In The Heights, was adapted to the screen and is slated for release in June 2021. The film also stars Hamilton alum, Anthony Ramos!

These stars, and more, have gone on to do such incredible things! To see more images of the Hamilton cast then and now, check out the gallery above! And watch Hamilton, now streaming on Disney+.