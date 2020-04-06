Lin-Manuel Miranda Reunites With OG ‘Hamilton’ Cast To Surprise Young Fan On John Krasinski’s Show

John Krasinski orchestrated the perfect reunion for one lucky ‘Hamilton’ fan when the original, Tony Award-winning cast surprised the 9-year-old with a rendition of the opening tune from the show!

John Krasinski is doing everything he can to spread some good news. On his latest episode of Some Good News on YouTube, The Office alum shared with fans and viewers some of the latest inspirational stories happening in the world amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Plus, he had a special surprise in store for one very lucky fan. Nine-year-old Aubrey joined the Good News host and not only got to meet Mary Poppins (John’s wife, Emily Blunt, who played the titular role in Mary Poppins Returns) she got an even bigger surprise!

After jokingly saying that Emily’s Mary Poppins co-star, Lin-Manuel Miranda, was more of a “back-up dancer” in the 2018 film, Lin joined the Zoom conference to Aubrey’s total astonishment. Aubrey, a huge Hamilton fan, was clearly speechless when Lin joined. She was meant to see the show on March 21 in Jacksonville, but due to social-distancing precautions was unable to attend. Upon sharing with Lin that John and Emily were planning to send Aubrey to New York to see Lin’s Tony-winning show once the pandemic is contained, Lin told John and Emily that he thought he could “top that right now.”

With the chords to the opening tune Alexander Hamilton, Lin, Aubrey, Emily and John were joined by Leslie Odom Jr., who played Aaron Burr. After Leslie sang the first lyrics to the song, Anthony Ramos (John Laurens and Philip Hamilton), Daveed Diggs (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson), and soon the entire original cast assembled to give Aubrey the best Zoom conference performance ever!

Aubrey’s hands covered her mouth as she watched in utter shock as the entire original cast appeared one after the other to perform the entirety of the song. John, who has been in quarantine with his family, uploaded the first edition of Some Good News on March 29. The video series, which features a new episode each Sunday, intends to highlight some of the most uplifting and heartfelt stories currently happening in the world.

Much like this latest installment, the first episode featured also had a special guest! John’s The Office co-star Steve Carrell joined the host to discuss favorite memories from the set of the NBC series, which celebrated it’s 15-year anniversary. Fans of John cannot wait to see what he shares on the next episode of Some Good News when the show returns on Sunday, April 12 on YouTube.