Hollywood Life

Kelly Osbourne Rocks Embroidered Fringed Jeans & A Sheer Blouse After Dropping 85 Pounds – See Pics

Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne looked absolutely sensational in her latest outing days after revealing all the weight she’s lost!

You better work! Kelly Osbourne, 35, dressed super fashionable while out and about in Los Angeles with a male companion on Wednesday, August 19. The former Fashion Police host showed off her 85-pound weight loss effortlessly in an ensemble that consisted of a semi-sheer blouse and embroidered blue jeans with frayed hems. Her black bra was on display underneath the top while she made her way through the streets with what appeared to be a big bag of take out. Kelly also rocked flip flops and a black face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Obsourne looking absolutely amazing after her weight loss. Credit: Pickle Rick / BACKGRID

Kelly is one of the many celebrities who have been proudly showing off their epic weight loss transformation this year and we couldn’t be happier for her! She turned heads earlier this month when the daughter of rock and roll royalty put her noticeably slimmer figure on display at celeb hotspot Joan’s on Third. It was only days before that she revealed just how much weight she’s dropped on social media.

“Oh my gosh, you lost a lot of weight [kissy face emoji],” Jeannie Mai’s mother, Mamma Mai, commented underneath a gorgeous Instagram selfie of Kelly’s on Aug. 4. Kelly then confirmed what she said by responding with: “that’s right mamma Mai I lost 85lbs since I last saw you. Can you believe it? Kaakakaka.”

Other A-list stars who have been repeatedly showered with compliments over their new bods include Grammy winner Adele, 32, and actress Rebel Wilson, 40. The “Hello” singer has dropped jaws with how she’s been looking lately, especially after she appeared almost unrecognizable while posing underneath a photo of Beyonce.

Funny lady Rebel has been going all serious when it comes to her weight loss journey. She posts a ton of photos and videos on her Instagram of her breaking a sweat as the pounds keep dropping. Not only that but she’s also looking stunning as of late in outfits that range from a tiny bikini to a very expensive Emilio Pucci blouse!