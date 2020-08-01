Rebel Wilson Radiates Beauty In A $1,200 Emilio Pucci Blouse — See Glamorous Pic

Rebel Wilson once again lit up social media when she posed in a top by Emilio Pucci that might just break the bank!

Actress, comedian, fashionista and more! Rebel Wilson, 40, has many names underneath her impressive career hat. She’s slowly becoming a style icon thanks to the variety of photos she posts on her Instagram and her millions of fans can’t seem to get enough! Her latest Instagram pic, shared on Friday, July 31, was no different as she struck a sultry pose for the camera while rocking an absolutely stunning Emilio Pucci blouse that retails for around $1,200! She complimented the look with a pair of white pants and flats with her bright blonde hair pushed to the left side of her face.

Rebel has been lighting up social media in many different ways during quarantine. For one she’s been documenting her weight loss journey throughout several photos and videos that prove what a badass she is when it comes to breaking a sweat and dropping the pounds while doing so.

Secondly she’s been living it up during quarantine and we couldn’t be more jealous! Rebel channeled her sexy yet hilarious side when she posted a sizzling hot photo of her rocking a teeny green bikini on Saturday, July 25. “Hot Tub Fine Machine (ps reminding you I have TWO university degrees),” she captioned the sexy photo while referencing the hilarious comedy Hot Tub Time Machine.

She’s far from the only celebrity who has impressed with their incredible body transformation. Adele, 32, made jaws drop in May when she showed off her own major weight loss in a simple little black dress. The Grammy winner once again shook fans to their core in her latest Instagram snap posted on Saturday, August 1, where she paid tribute to “Queen” Beyonce, 38.

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver‘s youngest son Christopher, 22, also managed to turn heads when he was seen looking noticeably slimmer while exiting a health food store earlier this month.