Kelly Osbourne Shows Off 85 Lb. Weight Loss While Rocking Leggings For L.A. Outing: See Before & After Pics

Kelly Osbourne looked extra cute with purple space buns and pink sneakers on Aug. 8, just a few days after revealing she dropped 85 pounds!

With a Spice World hoodie and pink Converse sneakers on, Kelly Osbourne looked like she had extra pep in her step while going on a coffee run in Los Angeles on Aug. 8! Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s 35-year-old daughter also looked great as she showed off her recent weight loss in a pair of textured leggings for the outing to Joan’s on Third (a celebrity-favorite coffee spot in LA). Kelly recently revealed to a friend that she had undergone a major fitness transformation.

“Oh my gosh, you lost a lot of weight [kissy face emoji],” Jeannie Mai’s mother, Mama Mai, commented underneath a gorgeous Instagram selfie of Kelly’s on Aug. 4. Kelly confirmed that she indeed lost weight in her response: “that’s right mamma Mai I lost 85lbs since I last saw you. Can you believe it? Kaakakaka.”

In addition to dropping 85 pounds, Kelly has been rocking extra bright hair. The Masked Singer star — who’s always had an affinity for purple hair — revealed both her multi-colored braids and extra sharp jawline in another Instagram selfie shared on Aug. 7. “Kelly Longstocking is coming into your town,” the British beauty teased in the caption. Kelly’s trainer, Lacey Stone, also shared a great HIIT workout for weight loss in February — you can read our EXCLUSIVE interview, here.

Kelly recently revealed how much better she’s been doing since deciding to break from her addiction problems in 2017. “I was in a haze of hangovers and withdrawals. I don’t know how I did it for as long as I did. I embalmed my body,” Kelly admitted on DJ Fat Tony’s podcast, The Recovery, in May of 2020. She added, “I was so wasted the whole time. I hadn’t been to a grocery store in three years or done normal things. I thought, ‘I don’t want to live like this any more’.”

“I picked up the phone and I was really drunk when I called my brother Jack,” Kelly continued. “I got into his car. I was wearing a T-shirt and underwear. I remember saying to him, crying, ‘I don’t want to be a fat drunk loser any more. I want to be a skinny winner’.” Kelly had detailed her struggle with drugs and alcohol in her 2017 memoir, There Is No F*cking Secret: Letters From a Badass Bitch.