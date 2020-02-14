Kelly Osbourne’s Trainer Reveals HIIT Workout To Help Lose Weight & Keep Your Curves Just Like The Star

Celebrity personal trainer Lacey Stone EXCLUSIVELY shares an exact workout routine that will help you stay in shape but also keep your curves just like Kelly Osbourne.

With summer just a few months away, it’s time to really crack down on your workout routine. Luckily, Lacey Stone, celerity personal trainer to Kelly Osbourne and master instructor at THE WALL Fitness in Los Angeles, shared tips EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on how you can lose weight and keep your curves just like Kelly. “I teach a class I created at THE WALL in LA that is a combination of 20 minutes bootcamp and 20 minutes Spin. I find that HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) workouts see the best results in the quickest amount of time and spin is the greatest low impact cardio ever invented.”

“Some of my favorite workout moves have been around forever because they work,” Lacey explained. “The squat, lunge, deadlifts, push-ups, dumbbell bicep curl shoulder press combo, and dips are staples to my workouts.” As for how many reps of this workout you should do and how often you should do them, Lacey advises, “I’d recommend you do a circuit like this 2 to 3 times per week and spin class or any sort of cardio class 2-3/week.” She suggested doing 3 sets of 12-20 reps of each of those exercises, along with 3 sets/45-60 seconds of a plank and the bicycle (laying on your back and shifting your legs back and forth as if you’re on a bicycle).

“I’m a HUGE fan of indoor cycling and strength training,” Lacey continued when asked what she would recommend to someone who wants to stay fit and trim while maintaining their curves like Kelly. “Spin is a great way to lose pounds, but strength training is an absolute must-have to keep your curves. You don’t want to do so much cardio that you lose definition and that’s why adding a strength component is essential to a weight loss plan even though you’d think it add size; stimulating muscle will really help highlight those curves and definition. I would recommend you do it 3-4x/week of doing both, hopefully starting with strength training and ending with indoor cycling for maximum efficacy.”

Lacey admits that no matter what you do for a workout, always listen to your body and to not get discouraged if you don’t see results immediately after beginning a new workout regimen. “When you first start to workout for the first time, the body kind of goes in a state of shock for the first week. You may be in a calorie deficit, but your body will hold onto water and so it’ll look like you haven’t lost any weight. It’s super important not to let that discourage you. In fact, I’d toss the scale for the first week or two. If you have access to a body composition machine you’ll see that you’re actually losing fat.”