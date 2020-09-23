Ciara Joins Weight Watchers & Reveals Post 3rd Baby Goal To Drop 48 Lbs

“I know I’ve been sharing my meals with you guys and my fitness journey, post-baby and I’m so excited to share that I’m with the WW family,” Ciara, who was in the middle of a workout while making the announcement, said in the first clip. “That’s right, I’m ready to level up my eating habits and commit to making it a lifestyle.”

She continued, “As you guys know, I’ve got three babies now and life can’t be any more hectic but it’s time to get a system that’s realistic, that’s sustainable and one that I can really do with breast feeding and everything else going on, making my album, working and everything — it’s a whole lot to juggle. But, I believe it’s all possible and if I can have a plan, and plans on every level. So, I’m a woman of ambition on a mission, and I want to make it happen,” Ciara said. “I want you guys to join me on this exciting journey. It’s going to be challenging I know it’s not going to be easy, but I’m ready for it!”

WW also confirmed the news by welcoming Ciara to the brand on Twitter. “ Who is ready to ‘Level Up’ their health?! We are so excited to welcome Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum singer and songwriter – @Ciara to the WW Family as our newest global ambassador to share her wellness journey as a new mother of three!,” the tweet read, to which the singer replied, “Let’s Goooooo!” Back in August, Ciara revealed that she was starting her post-baby weight loss journey. “48lbs to go! Starting the game plan tomorrow!!” she captioned an Instagram post on August 24. “P.s. don’t know how easy it’s going be considering 3 [babies] now! Going to work really hard at this! Let’s go Mamma’s.”

Since then, Ciara has been documenting her healthy meals and at-home workouts, which include anything from running on an anti-gravity treadmill, to weighted circuits and other high intensity conditioning.