Ciara Joins Weight Watchers & Reveals Post 3rd Baby Goal To Drop 48 Lbs
Ciara has joined Oprah’s WW family! The singer, who welcomed her 3rd child with Russell Wilson in July, announced the exciting news on Instagram on Sept. 23. Learn about her health goals!
Ciara is excited to begin her health journey as the newest ambassador for WW (formerly Weight Watchers! The “Beauty Marks” singer, 34, announced the new partnership in a series of videos on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, noting that she’s ready to wholeheartedly commit to the WW lifestyle. Other stars who’ve found success with Oprah‘s WW brand include, Kate Hudson and DJ Khaled.
“I know I’ve been sharing my meals with you guys and my fitness journey, post-baby and I’m so excited to share that I’m with the WW family,” Ciara, who was in the middle of a workout while making the announcement, said in the first clip. “That’s right, I’m ready to level up my eating habits and commit to making it a lifestyle.”
She continued, “As you guys know, I’ve got three babies now and life can’t be any more hectic but it’s time to get a system that’s realistic, that’s sustainable and one that I can really do with breast feeding and everything else going on, making my album, working and everything — it’s a whole lot to juggle. But, I believe it’s all possible and if I can have a plan, and plans on every level. So, I’m a woman of ambition on a mission, and I want to make it happen,” Ciara said. “I want you guys to join me on this exciting journey. It’s going to be challenging I know it’s not going to be easy, but I’m ready for it!”
The Grammy-winner shares two children with husband Russell Wilson: a daughter, Sienna, 2, and son Win Harrison, who made his debut on July 23. Russell is a stepfather to Ciara’s firstborn son, Future Jr., 5, from her previous relationship with rapper, Future.
WW also confirmed the news by welcoming Ciara to the brand on Twitter. “Who is ready to ‘Level Up’ their health?! We are so excited to welcome Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum singer and songwriter – @Ciara to the WW Family as our newest global ambassador to share her wellness journey as a new mother of three!,” the tweet read, to which the singer replied, “Let’s Goooooo!”
Back in August, Ciara revealed that she was starting her post-baby weight loss journey. “48lbs to go! Starting the game plan tomorrow!!” she captioned an Instagram post on August 24. “P.s. don’t know how easy it’s going be considering 3 [babies] now! Going to work really hard at this! Let’s go Mamma’s.”
Since then, Ciara has been documenting her healthy meals and at-home workouts, which include anything from running on an anti-gravity treadmill, to weighted circuits and other high intensity conditioning.
WW is a program that focuses on helping people live a healthy and balanced lifestyle. The new myWW program, which launched in 2019, is based on WW’s SmartPoints system. In this system, every food and beverage has a point value which is based on its nutritional value. The program aims to put users on a diet that is “lower in calories, saturated fat, and sugar, and higher in protein.” The program holds its followers accountable via in-person meetings, online chats, or over the phone, from people who actually lost weight by following WW.