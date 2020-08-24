Ciara is starting her post-baby ‘game plan’ tomorrow! Now that it’s been one month since the singer welcomed a baby boy named Win Wilson, she’s ready to take her workout goals to the next level.

Ciara is ready to “Get Up” and get active! The 34-year-old singer took to her Instagram on Aug. 24 — one month and one day after welcoming baby No. 3, a son named Win — to share a gorgeous selfie and her weight loss goals for her 26 million Instagram fans. “48lbs to go! Starting the game plan tomorrow!!,” Ciara wrote. Given that she’s now a mother of three, the “Level Up” singer worried that this postpartum fitness journey would be more difficult compared to the months after she welcomed her firstborn, Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she shares with ex Future, and her daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, the now second child she shares with husband Russell Wilson.

“P.s. don’t know how easy it’s going be considering 3 baby’s now!,” Ciara continued, adding, “Going to work really hard at this! Let’s go Mamma’s.” Ciara’s friends and fans were rooting for her! La La Anthony left a trail of kissy faces to show her support, while celebrity hairstylist Kiyah Wright wrote, “Lady this is Light work for u!!” She’s right! Even before welcoming her second son, Ciara looked incredible while performing in her music video for new song “Rooted” with Ester Dean, all while dancing with a baby bump in tow.

Instead of workout photos, though, Ciara has been busy snapping the sweetest photos of the newest addition to her family!. Russell revealed their adorably baby boy’s face to the world in a family photo on July 24, which was taken right in the hospital. After leaving the building, the parents had a surprise waiting for Win at home: a mansion decked out with hundreds of blue, white and silver balloons and a gummy bear sculpture, with an ice cream party to top it all off.

Ciara hasn’t waited until Win’s arrival to get in shape, however. Although confessing that she doesn’t “feel like working out,” Ciara still headed to the gym for a resistance band workout in March while she was still very much pregnant. If Ciara can work up a sweat pre-baby and post-baby, this just goes to show that the only perfect time to kick-star your workout goals is now!