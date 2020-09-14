Ciara’s Newborn Son, Win, Looks Cute In Full Football Gear For His Dad’s 1st Game Of The Season

Russell Wilson’s family cheered him on from home during his 1st NFL game of the season on Sept. 13. — And, they brought the energy! Ciara shared the cutest photo of the couple’s son, Win Wilson, in a custom Seahawks uniform!

Ciara and Russell Wilson‘s son, Win Wilson, is already rocking his dad’s jersey! The newborn, who the couple welcomed in July, suited up in a “custom game uniform by LA ROXX,” Ciara revealed on her Instagram Stories on Sunday. The “Thinkin Bout You” singer, 34, shared a sweet photo of Win lounging in his blue and green jersey and padded football pants to both Instagram and Twitter.

“Had My 1st Game Today and I’m Feeling GOOD,” Ciara captioned her posts, adding, “W for the WIN!” And, it’s safe to say that the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, 31, has the cutest good luck charm. Russ and Co. won their first game of the 2020 season (and his 9th) on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, 38-25. Despite being locked in on game day, Russ took to Twitter and Instagram to re-post his wife’s photo of their son, writing, “That WINning feeling! #GoHawks.”

Ciara also shared a second post with Russ’s biggest fans — the couple’s entire brood: daughter Sienna Princess, 3, and Ciara’s son Future Zahir, 6, who she shares with ex Future. “Bringing the stadium energy to the house! #Gohawks!!,” Ciara wrote alongside the clip, which showed little Win fast asleep in her arms. The whole family donned Seahawks gear as they cheered on Russ from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahead of Russ’s game, Ciara wrote a sweet message to her husband, who she praised as the “hardest working man I know.”

“Season 9. So proud of you babe,” she wrote on Twitter, tagging Russ in her tweet. “Seeing your daily dedication and commitment to the game continually motivates and inspires me! Best 2 Ever do it! #3 The Best is Ahead! Let’s Go @Seahawks! Let’s Go! #GameDay.” Russ has been with the team since 2012, and led them to a Super Bowl victory in the 2013 season.

Ahead of the 2020 season, Russ expressed this concern for playing during the global health crisis. “I am concerned. My wife is pregnant,” he tweeted at the time. “@NFL Training camp is about to start.. And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety,” he explained, adding, “We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones #WeWantToPlay.”

When it comes to playing during the coronavirus pandemic, Russ is being as careful as possible. “He is taking all precautions, getting tested all the time,” a source close to the star quarterback told HollywoodLife, exclusively before the start of the season. “He is taking it all very seriously, and he is taking his job very seriously and he trusts that the Seahawks will keep him safe and his team safe,” the insider said, adding, “Ciara is well aware of the steps he is taking. They are a very close family and are very spiritual and know they have the backing from God.”