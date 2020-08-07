Watch
Hollywood Life

Ciara’s Daughter Sienna, 2, Sweetly Dances With Elmo Behind The Scenes Of His Talk Show

Ciara Sienna
AP Photo/John Froschauer
Ciara, Russell Wilson, Sienna Princess Wilson and Future Zahir Wilburn Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Jul 2019
Russell Wilson, Ciara, Future Zahir Wilburn and Sienna Princess Wilson Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Jul 2019
Seattle Seahawks NFL football quarterback Russell Wilson poses for photos with his wife Ciara, their daughter Sienna, and Ciara's son Future, in Renton, Wash., following a press conference. Earlier in the week, Wilson signed a $140 million, four-year extension with the team Seahawks Wilson Football, Renton, USA - 17 Apr 2019
Russell Wilson, Future Zahir Wilburn, Sienna Princess Wilson. NFL player Russell Wilson, of the Seattle Seahawks, center, Sienna Princess Wilson, right, and Future Zahir Wilburn introduce a performance by Ciara at the Kids' Choice Sports Awards, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif 2019 Kids' Choice Sports Awards - Show, Santa Monica, USA - 11 Jul 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Political News Editor

Ciara’s daughter, Sienna, had the time of her life on the set of Elmo’s new talk show. She got to dance with the little guy himself!

Welcome to Sienna’s World! Ciara brought her two adorable kids along for the ride when she performed on Elmo’s new HBO Max talk show, and her two-year-old daughter, Sienna Wilson, had the best experience. She not only got to meet the beloved muppet on The Not Too Late Show with Elmo set, but dance with him, too.

Ciara shared the precious video on Instagram, which shows Elmo grabbing Sienna’s hands and doing a little dance as she smiles and giggles. Ciara and Sienna’s big brother, six-year-old Future Wilburn, are loving the sweet moment. It’s heart-meltingly cute when Future asks Elmo for a hug before he goes off to film the show. Of course Elmo hugs him!

The family traveled to Sesame Studios in Queens, New York, so that Ciara could perform on The Not Too Late Show. They made a pit stop at the Sesame Street set while they were there, and Sienna got to meet another friend — Abby Cadabby! Sienna looked so happy as they held hands and chatted. “Look mommy, Abby!” she tells Ciara in an adorable video.

Ciara’s appearance was, of course, filmed before she gave birth to her newborn son, Win Wilson. In fact, she revealed on Instagram, it was before she even told anyone she was pregnant. Little Future almost spilled the beans to everyone backstage, and Ciara had to “play it off,” she said. Close one!