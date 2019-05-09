Sia Reveals Rare Look At Her Face While Goofing Around With ‘Sesame Street’ Characters In Cute Video

Sia sang along with ‘Sesame Street,’ showing her face on full display in a cute new trailer!

Sia, 43, who has often hid her face with her hair, pulled it back in an adorable new Sesame Street video trailer about the alphabet, Sesame Street: Awesome Alphabet Collection. The blonde singer danced with the puppet characters for the letter “S,” which seemed appropriate due to that being the first letter of her name! The two-hour special featured other artists, like Pharrell Williams, 46, and Chance The Rapper, 26, among others. We loved seeing Sia with her hair back to see her face!

The singer stood in front of a microphone, wearing a lime green dress and pointed to herself. She wore a half-blonde, half-black short, blunt bob, and a massive bow on top of her head. She rocked red nail polish, lipstick, and a round red nose as she danced and sang with her Sesame Street friends. It looked like a blast!

Sia has opened up in the past about why she chose to curate this new persona that’s a “mystery.” She appeared on James Corden’s The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke back in 2016 and explained a little bit about the decision. “I was a singer for 10 or 11 years to mediocre success,” she said. “I was an alcoholic and a drug addict. I sobered up, and I decided I didn’t want to be an artist anymore, because I was starting to get a little bit famous and it was destabilizing in some way. I thought, ‘What doesn’t exist in pop music at the moment?’ And it was ‘mystery.’ I was like, ‘there’s pictures on Instagram of everyone at the dentist.'”

Join Sia and the rest of your Sesame Street friends in a fun adventure to learn the letters of the alphabet! Now available on @iTunes here: https://t.co/Mr77yC8lHg pic.twitter.com/Ed0yottCI9 — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) May 9, 2019

Well, while we 100% support Sia’s creative pursuits, we like to see her face every once in awhile! She looked great and happy to be performing in that cute video.