Ciara & Russell Wilson Reveal Son Win’s Full Head Of Hair At Just 1 Month Old In New Video

Ciara and Russell Wilson have a little heartbreaker on their hands! Their one-month-old son, Win, already has a full head of hair, and it’s the cutest.

Who is this little gentleman?? Ciara and Russell Wilson‘s son, Win Wilson, is just one month old and already has a full head of hair. Russell, 31, showed off his adorable newborn in an Instagram video that revealed Win’s shaggy ‘do, and it’s way too cute. In the video, which you can watch below, Russell is holding a fussy Win, who refuses to go to bed. The baby is decked out in black footie pajamas (he still has a little room to grow into them), and fidgeting on his dad’s lap.

Russell captioned the post, ““Sir Win!” Late Nights! Team No Sleep!” adding laughing and heart-emojis and tagging his wife of four years, Ciara. She commented, “Win be like… ‘y’all thought y’all was about to sleep?! :)’… ‘it’s turn up time!’ Him so precious!” and added “Thanks Brookie” with hearts. Russell and Ciara’s friend Vanessa Bryant also commented, writing, “Awe. So sweet. Love you guys. Win is on that 3TTT! @ciara”.

Lala Anthony sweetly wrote, “Love you Win.” Ciara and Russell welcomed their second child together — Ciara’s third — on July 23. She announced her baby boy’s arrival with a family photo straight from her hospital bed. Two days later, the “Level Up” singer shared a solo photo of her son, safe and sound at home in his crib. The cutie was wearing a tiny beanie embroidered with “WIN”.

Ciara shared a beautiful selfie from her backyard on August 24 to show fans that she was ready to start working out again. She revealed that she has 48 pounds to lose before getting back to her pre-baby weight, and was a bit worried that getting back into shape would be harder after her third child, as opposed to with Sienna, 3, and Future Jr., 6. She’s got this!