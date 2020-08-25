Vanessa Bryant and her daughters got some major love from Ciara on Mamba Day 2020, as the singer spent time with the girls to help honor Kobe Bryant on Aug. 24.

Ciara made sure that Vanessa Bryant was feeling the love on Aug. 24, which is otherwise known as Mamba Day, in honor of Kobe Bryant. The date 8/24 features both jersey numbers that Kobe wore during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers (both numbers have since been retired by the team). Since this was the first Mamba Day that Kobe wasn’t here for, Ciara stepped in to spend some quality time with Vanessa and her daughters.

The singer took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of herself, along with Vanessa and two of her daughters, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 1. Vanessa’s oldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, 17, was not in the snuggled-up selfie. Along with the sweet picture, Ciara wrote the most touching caption to show her support for Vanessa.

“Seeing you and the girls smile makes my heart smile,” Ciara gushed. “You’re the toughest mama I know. Seeing you put one foot forward each day is admirable. It ain’t easy, but if I know one thing, Mamba Queen’s capable of it all.” Meanwhile, Vanessa uploaded the same pic, and had nothing but amazing things to say about her friend, as well. “It takes a village,” she wrote. “Thank you to all my loving family, amazing friends and wonderful fans for your love and support. One day at a time.”

Obviously, it's been an incredibly tough year for Vanessa. Kobe was killed in a helicopter crash along with the pair's second oldest daughter, Gianna, 13, back in January. Since then, Vanessa has been grieving the loss of her husband and daughter, all while continuing to remain strong for Natalia, Bianka and Capri. Having good friends like Ciara has obviously been crucial for her during this difficult time.