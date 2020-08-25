See Pic
Hollywood Life

Ciara Snuggles Up To Vanessa Bryant & Adorable Daughters To Support Them On Mamba Day — Pic

Gianna Bryant sits on the shoulders of her father, Kobe Bryant, as they attend the women's soccer match between the United States and China, in San DiegoChina USA Women soccer, San Diego, USA
The retirement of the Los Angeles Lakers player, Kobe Bryant's #8 and #24 jerseys was held Monday December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California during half time of the game between with the Golden State Warriors. Kobe Bryant with his family (L-R) Gianna Maria-Onore, wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant, Kobe Bryant holding Bianka Bella and Natalia Diamante. 18 Dec 2017 Pictured: The retirement of the Los Angeles Lakers player, Kobe Bryant's #8 and #24 jerseys was held Monday December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California during half time of the game between with the Golden State Warriors. Kobe Bryant with his family (L-R) Gianna Maria-Onore, wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant, Kobe Bryant holding Bianka Bella and Natalia Diamante. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA135063_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna who tragically died in a helicopter crash seen for the last time on Saturday at the Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. 25 Jan 2020 Pictured: Kobe Bryant and Gianna. Photo credit: RMG News/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA594919_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna who tragically died in a helicopter crash seen for the last time on Saturday at the Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. 25 Jan 2020 Pictured: Kobe Bryant and Gianna. Photo credit: RMG News/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA594919_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters got some major love from Ciara on Mamba Day 2020, as the singer spent time with the girls to help honor Kobe Bryant on Aug. 24.

Ciara made sure that Vanessa Bryant was feeling the love on Aug. 24, which is otherwise known as Mamba Day, in honor of Kobe Bryant. The date 8/24 features both jersey numbers that Kobe wore during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers (both numbers have since been retired by the team). Since this was the first Mamba Day that Kobe wasn’t here for, Ciara stepped in to spend some quality time with Vanessa and her daughters.

The singer took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of herself, along with Vanessa and two of her daughters, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 1. Vanessa’s oldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, 17, was not in the snuggled-up selfie. Along with the sweet picture, Ciara wrote the most touching caption to show her support for Vanessa.

“Seeing you and the girls smile makes my heart smile,” Ciara gushed. “You’re the toughest mama I know. Seeing you put one foot forward each day is admirable. It ain’t easy, but if I know one thing, Mamba Queen’s capable of it all.” Meanwhile, Vanessa uploaded the same pic, and had nothing but amazing things to say about her friend, as well. “It takes a village,” she wrote. “Thank you to all my loving family, amazing friends and wonderful fans for your love and support. One day at a time.”

kobe vanessa gianna natalia braynt
Kobe Bryant attends the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards with his wife, Vanessa, and their oldest daughters, Natalia and Gianna. (AP Images)
Obviously, it’s been an incredibly tough year for Vanessa. Kobe was killed in a helicopter crash along with the pair’s second oldest daughter, Gianna, 13, back in January. Since then, Vanessa has been grieving the loss of her husband and daughter, all while continuing to remain strong for Natalia, Bianka and Capri. Having good friends like Ciara has obviously been crucial for her during this difficult time. 
One day before Mamba Day was also Kobe’s birthday. He would have been 42 years old, and Vanessa took to Instagram to share a touching tribute in his honor. “I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud a** deep laugh,” she said. “I miss teasing you, making you laugh and bursting your bubble.” Her message also read, “Our lives feel so empty without you and Gigi. I’ve been completely broken inside. As much as I want to cry, I put a smile on my face to make our daughters days shine a little brighter. I’m not the strong one, they are.”