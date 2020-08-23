La La Anthony Sends Love To BFF Vanessa Bryant On Kobe’s Birthday: Your ‘Love & Resilience’ Is Unmatched

La La Anthony ‘celebrated’ BFF Vanessa Bryant on what would have been Kobe’s 42nd birthday in this deeply touching tribute.

La La Anthony, 39, posted a beautiful tribute to Vanessa Bryant, 38, in honor of the late Kobe Bryant‘s birthday. “On Kobe’s birthday today, I celebrate you @vanessabryant,” La La wrote, including a prayer and heart emoji. “I know today is extra tough but your strength, love, & resilience is unmatched,” La La continued her sweet message on what would have been the day Kobe turned 42 years old.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. Nothing makes me happier then when I tell you one of my crazy stories and u start laughing ur a– off,” La La penned. “Here’s to more fun memories and big ass smiles. You deserve that. Kobe and Gigi are smiling with you every step of the way. I got your back. NOW. FOREVER. & ALWAYS,” she wrote, concluding with “HAPPY BIRTHDAY KOB…LOVE YOU QUEEN MAMBA.”

The former MTV VJ captioned a throwback photo of the two gal pals enjoying a sunny day at the pool. Vanessa was all-smiles in the selfie, which appeared to be taken by her, as they stood in the water. La La sweetly placed her head on Vanessa’s shoulder as she looked into the camera, looking absolutely gorgeous as she went makeup free! “I love you,” Vanessa sweetly wrote back in the comments, including a heart and kissy face emoji.

“You’re an amazing and supportive friend La,” Khloe Kardashian‘s BFF Khadijah Haqq gushed, while Adrienne Bosh wrote “beautiful sisterhood.” DJ D-Nice also wrote, “You are amazing, L!” La La also showed love to Vanessa on her Instagram story, re-posting a hilarious video of the two doing Tik Tok’s “Don’t React” challenge in July! “I wish we were doing this together today @vanessabryant,” Lala wrote, adding, “I love you” and several heart emojis.

Vanessa also took to her own Instagram account to pay tribute to her husband of nearly 19 years, who, along with their 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, were tragically killed in January helicopter crash. “August 23,1978 My boo-boo #husband #father #girldaddy #Mamba #Mambacita,” she wrote in a caption, including a beautifulltribute video highlighting some of Kobe’s biggest career accomplishments, including signing with the NBA at just 17, attending a game with Gianna, and his retirement. “’ll always be on your right side- forever yours Kobe Bean,” she concluded her message.