What better activity is there for a girls’ night than filming a TikTok video!? Vanessa Bryant and La La Anthony looked like they had a blast in theirs from July 29!

Vanessa Bryant’s friends are keeping her smiling in the months since her husband, Kobe Bryant’s, death. On July 29, Vanessa reunited with her bestie, La La Anthony, and they took part in the ‘Don’t React’ challenge on TikTok. While music played, the ladies tried to resist the urge to bust out their dance moves — and it proved to be quite difficult for them!

Both Vanessa and La La rocked comfortable loungewear for the girls’ night in, and they both choked back laughter as the music played and they fought the desire to dance. This is actually the second time that the ladies have done this challenge. Both stars posted the new video to their TikTok and Instagram pages, and they managed to make it through without dancing…although there were definitely some giggles!

“This s*** is harder than it looks,” La La captioned the video on Instagram. Meanwhile, Vanessa revealed how thankful she is to have La La in her life by captioning hers, “Thx for making me laugh I love you.” Obviously, Vanessa has had an incredibly difficult year after losing her husband, Kobe, and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, in a helicopter crash six months ago (January).

While dealing with the tragedy herself, Vanessa also has three other daughters to look after: Natalia Bryant, 17, Bianka Bryant, 3, and Capri Bryant, 1. Kobe and Gianna were killed when the helicopter they were traveling in crashed on the way to one of Gianna’s basketball games. Six other passengers, along with the pilot, also died in the horrific accident.

While Vanessa has received an outpouring of love and support from fans in recent months, she also admitted that being on social media has been extremely difficult for her. In June, she opened up about how hard things still were for her. “Natalia and I have unfortunately had to block fan pages because it’s been really hard to go online and constantly see pics of our beloved Gigi and Kobe under every single square of our explore pages,” she wrote. “Blocking the fan pages has helped change the algorithm. We love you all but please understand that we had to do this for our own healing not because we don’t appreciate your love.”