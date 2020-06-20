Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Daughter Koko’s 1st Birthday & Brings Up How She’s Named After ‘Dearly Missed’ Dad Kobe

Capri Kobe Bryant is officially 1 years old! Vanessa Bryant celebrated her adorable daughter — who carries her late dads’ name — with a touching tribute.

Vanessa Bryant, 38, posted the sweetest birthday message for her youngest daughter Capri‘s 1st birthday! “Happy 1st Birthday Capri! Mommy, Daddy, Nani, Gigi and BB love you SO much!!!” she gushed, referencing nicknames for Capri’s big sisters Natalia, 17, the late Gianna, and Bianka Bella, 3. “God Bless you sweet princess. Capri Kobe Bryant a.k.a. ‘Koko-Bean‘ named after her dearly missed daddy, Kobe Bean Bryant…We miss you SO much Gigi and Daddy,” Vanessa added.

She attached her touching caption to a gorgeous photo of she and late husband Kobe lovingly gazing at newborn Capri, which you can see here. “Girl dad” Kobe cradles Capri in his arms, who wore the most adorable flower headband for her first-ever photoshoot! The trio all rocked matching white ensembles for the angelic photo, with Kobe opting for a classic crisp button down, Vanessa in a bohemian style dress and little Capri bundled up in a cozy knit blanket.

Friend Khloe Kardashian, 35, commented “Happy birthday sweet KoKo,” while WNBA star Lisa Leslie, 47, gushed, “Happy Birthday Baby Capri.” Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow also commented, “Happy Birthday,” celebrity florist Jeff Leatham, Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo, jewelry designer Jen Meyer and many more left loving messages for baby Capri!

Capri is growing up right before our very eyes on social media, and even took her very first steps for her mom on May 24! The then 11-month old started off standing in the arms of her auntie Sophie as she then walked over to her proud mom, who had her arms out! She looked so cute and happy as she wobbled taking each step. “Capri’s 1st Steps!!!! Yay!” Vanessa captioned the short video, who then gave her daughter a sweet kiss. Vanessa added, “My baby!!!! So proud of my Koko Bean Capri took her first steps from her auntie Sophie to mama today.” The entire room clapped and cheered as Capri made her big steps, and we’re sure her dad Kobe would have been so proud, too.