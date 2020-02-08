Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Video Of Her Baby Koko, 7 Mos, Looking Just Like Her Daughter Gigi

Vanessa Bryant’s video of her baby girl Koko trying to walk included a heart-wrenching caption about her late daughter Gigi.

“My Koko Bean. She looks just like my Gigi,” Vanessa Bryant, 37, wrote next to an Instagram clip of her daughter Koko (real name Capri Kobe Bryånt), 7 mos, trying to walk with the help of her “Aunt Ri-Ri” on Saturday, February 8. “Woooo good job Koko!” Vanessa could be heard gushing in the back of the video as her littlest one looked to the camera with the biggest smile. “Good girl, mama, do you want to do it again?”, she then asked her which Koko happily obliged to and did her best once again get on her feet. Fans were completely smitten by the super cute moment and left thousands of compliments about it in the comments section. “Heart melting,” one wrote while adding, “Look at that smile.” Mario Lopez‘s wife Courtney gushed about Koko as well, saying, “What a little beauty! And her hair!”

Others focused more on what Vanessa talked about in the caption regarding Koko looking just like her late daughter Gigi. The 13-year-old tragically passed alongside her father Kobe Bryant and seven others after a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday, January 26. “She looks soooo much like Gigi!,” author Sarah Nicole Landry wrote next to several heart-emojis after watching Koko’s precious memory. Others spoke about how they also saw a resemblance between the 7-month-old and her late & great NBA superstar dad.

Vanessa bravely spoke out for the first time about the passing of her husband and daughter three days after it happened on Instagram. She posted a family photo of Kobe, herself and their four girls (Gigi, Koko, Natalia, Bianka) that came with a truly heartbreaking caption. “My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time,” she began. “Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them.”

“There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now,” she continued. “I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.”