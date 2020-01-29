Vanessa Bryant’s First Message About ‘Amazing Husband’ Kobe & ‘Sweet Gianna’: ‘We Are Devastated’

Vanessa Bryant is bravely speaking out for the first time since the helicopter crash that killed her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna. She’s says there aren’t enough words to describe the pain she’s going through.

It’s only been three days since Vanessa Bryant lost her beloved husband, Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, 41, and 13-year-old daughter Gianna “Gigi” in a tragic helicopter crash on Jan. 26. Now the 37-year-old is speaking out for the first time, saying her pain is immeasurable, but vowing to continue knowing that Kobe and Gigi are “are shining on us to light the way.” She shared a family photo including their three other daughters in the Jan. 29 Instagram post and you can read her read her entire heartbreaking statement below.

Kobe, Gigi and seven others were killed when their helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas in foggy weather around 10am local time on Jan. 26. They were headed to his Mamba Sports Academy in nearby Thousand Oaks for Gigi’s basketball tournament, as Kobe was the coach of her team.

So many celebrities sent heartfelt messages to Vanessa, knowing her pain must be immeasurable losing both her beloved husband of nearly twenty years and her precious daughter. In her message, Vanessa called Kobe her “adoring husband — the amazing father of our children,” and “my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter.”

Vanessa and Kobe married in 2001, after he proposed to her when she was just a senior in high school. The couple announced their engagement at her 18th birthday party and they tied the not shortly after at a Dana Point Catholic Church in Orange County in April 2001. The couple welcomed their oldest daughter Natalia Diamante, on Jan. 19, 2003, who is now 17. The couple were also parents to the late Gianna, who was just 13 at the time of her death, along with daughters Bianka Bella, 3, and Capri, 7 months. Kobe and Gigi had a particularly close bond over their shared love of basketball.

Funeral plans have not been announced yet, but the possibility of a public memorial at Staples Center — where Kobe played as a Laker — as been mentioned. But there are so many people in Laker Nation and beyond mourning Kobe that a bigger venue like the L.A. Coliseum has been floated as a location for a public memorial.