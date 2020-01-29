Vanessa Bryant Posts Heartrending Pic Of Kobe & Gianna On Instagram As 1st Public Statement

Vanessa Bryant quietly returned to Instagram on Jan. 29 and made her profile public with a new image following the death of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter, Gianna Bryant.

Vanessa Bryant is slowly returning to her social media platforms after only three days of mourning her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter, Gianna. The 37-year-old mother and widow came back to Instagram on Jan. 29 and changed her profile picture, which you can see on her page, to an image far too touching and heart-wrenching for words to adequately encapsulate. The image in question featured her late husband staring down at their daughter, with the pair simply beaming at one another and radiating absolute love. The move may come as a shock to fans, as Vanessa’s social media platform was set to private prior to today. Of course, given the somber circumstances, this may be the first step to Vanessa eventually releasing a statement after the personal tragedy she has experienced.

On Jan. 26, Vanessa lost her husband of nearly 20 years and her 13-year-old daughter in a fatal helicopter crash near Calabasas. Along with Kobe and Gianna, seven other civilians lost their lives. Besides wife and mother, Vanessa, the former LA Laker and his daughter are survived by daughters and sisters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and seven-month-old baby Capri.

In the few days following the tragedy, though, legions of fans, celebrities, and athletes have offered their unequivocal support to Vanessa at this trying time. Among those who have shown Vanessa support is Kobe’s friend of over 20 years, Justin Timberlake. “I am sending my love to Vanessa and your family and to the families of everyone connected in the mourning of this terrible tragedy. My heart is broken and my family lifts you up in our thoughts and prayers,” he shared in his Instagram tribute to Kobe.

Kim Kardashian also penned an emotional message to Vanessa on Jan. 26, the day of Kobe and Gianna’s passing. “My heart is so heavy. No one should ever experience what the families involved are going through. This has affected us all so much but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa is feeling losing her husband and her baby girl,” she shared to both her Twitter and Instagram pages. “I cry just thinking about it.” Vanessa has yet to make an official public statement.