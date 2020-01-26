Jennifer Lopez Sends Love to Vanessa Bryant after Kobe & Gianna’s Deaths: ‘I Pray God Guides You’

Jennifer Lopez penned a beautiful message to her friend Vanessa Bryant after the death of Kobe and Gianna, writing that she was praying for her after this ‘unimaginable heartbreak.’

Jennifer Lopez is one of the many celebrities who counted Kobe Bryant among their friends, and the death of the 41-year-old NBA legend is hitting her hard. But she knew that her own heartache was nothing compared to the agony Vanessa Bryant would be facing tonight. JLo, 50, penned a beautiful message to Vanessa on January 26, asking God to guide her through the “unimaginable heartbreak” she’s experiencing after losing both her husband and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, in that tragic helicopter accident.

“As I scrolled through Kobe’s feed, and Alex [Rodriguez] and I talk memories and moments we remember about him,” Jennifer wrote on Instagram. “This is the truth that rings out the loudest … family is what matters most. We are all feeling sadness from this loss, but all I can think of is that it is a grain of sand compared to what Vanessa must going through right now. I am sending all of my love and praying for you, your children, and the other families involved in today’s tragic turn of events. The most unfair thing in life is to lose a child and husband on the same day.

“Vanessa, I pray for your strength and that God guides you each step of the way through this unimaginable heartbreak,” Jennifer continued. “To the other families who are suffering from this unthinkable tragedy, may God be with you all. Kobe you meant so much to so many and we will miss you forever. Thank you for your work ethic, your inspiration and your heart. #hero #legend #husband #father 😢🙏🏼💔.”

With her soulful message, Jennifer included eight photos that showed the Bryant family in happier times, as well as throwback pics of herself and A-Rod hanging out with Kobe and Vanessa. There wasn’t a single photo where anyone didn’t have a smile on their face. The most devastating of all were the photos of Gigi on the basketball court. Gigi was following in her dad’s footsteps and had dreams of playing in the WNBA one day. Kobe actually told Jimmy Kimmel recently that Gigi had the perfect response for anyone who said that he needed a son — not a daughter — to carry out his legacy:

“Fans will come up to me and she’ll be standing next to me and they’ll say, ‘Hey, you’ve gotta have a boy! You and V gotta have a boy to carry on your tradition, the legacy!’ She’s like, ‘Oi, I got this,'” the proud father told the talk show host, while beaming. Kobe and Gianna were killed on the morning of January 26 as they headed to Mamba Academy in Sherman Oaks for basketball practice. The private helicopter they were traveling in crashed, leaving the father and daughter dead, as well as others onboard: Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, John’s wife, John’s daughter Allyssa, girls basketball coach Christina Mauser, and the helicopter pilot.