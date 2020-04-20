Vanessa Bryant Shares Precious 10-Month Pic Of Capri Just After Her 19th Anniversary With Kobe

Vanessa Bryant shared the sweetest photo of her youngest daughter, 10-month-old Capri, to her Instagram account only two days after she commemorated her 19th wedding anniversary with her beloved, departed husband, Kobe Bryant.

Little baby Capri is growing up so quickly! On April 20, Vanessa Bryant, 37, took to her personal Instagram account to share the cutest photo of her young daughter beaming at the camera. In the photo, Capri looked wide-eyed at her mom, showing off her beautiful curly locks and decked out in a comfy, cream-colored onesie that looked so soft. With a pink bow fashioned in her hair, Capri smiled wide for the camera while sitting in front of a fuzzy chair that had her name embroidered on it. “Capri Kobe Bryant,” Vanessa captioned the image, adding heart emojis and the hashtag “10 months” to mark the time since Vanessa welcomed the precious little girl into the world.

Celebrating her daughter’s 10-month birthday comes only two days after Vanessa commemorated what would have been her 19th wedding anniversary to her dearly departed husband, Kobe Bryant. On April 18, Vanessa took to her Instagram to share a beautiful image of a bouquet of red roses that the widow said Kobe had sent her. “Anniversary flowers from my Kobe,” Vanessa captioned the image. She also tagged a number of people, including her other two daughters Bianka, 3, and Natalia Bryant, 17.

In a separate post, Vanessa paid tribute to her husband, who passed away on Jan. 26 along with the couple’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, and seven others in a deadly helicopter crash near Calabasas. “My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you,” she captioned the photo — a throwback of the two cuddling up together on the couch.

Since the tragic accident that claimed the lives of her dear husband and daughter, Vanessa has done everything in her power to keep the memories of Kobe and Gianna alive. On April 17, Vanessa held back tears as her daughter was posthumously awarded an honorary WNBA draft pick, and recalled both her daughter and husband’s focused work ethic on the basketball court.

“Thank you so much for honoring my Gigi and selecting her to be an honorary draft pick this year. It would’ve been a dream come true for her,” Vanessa said. “She worked tirelessly every single day. She wanted to be one of the greatest athletes of all time, just like her daddy. So thank you. Thank you for honoring my little girl. Kobe and Gigi loved the WNBA…this is [Kobe’s] sweatshirt…I want to congratulate all of this year’s draft picks. So congratulations. Work hard. Never settle. Use that Mamba Mentality.”