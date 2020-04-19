Vanessa Bryant Reveals Gorgeous Roses ‘From My Kobe’ On Their 19th Wedding Anniversary

Vanessa Bryant tagged her oldest daughter Natalia, 17, and others when she shared pics of a bouquet of red roses that she received for what would have been her 19th wedding anniversary with her late husband.

Vanessa Bryant, 37, was missing Kobe Bryant on Apr. 18, which marked 19 years since she married him, and she took to Instagram to share a special gift she received. The mourning wife of the NBA star posted two photos of bright red roses and in the caption for the post, she wrote that they were from her late husband. She also tagged several people, including her oldest daughter Natalia Bryant, 17, as well as her other three daughters and florist Jeff Leatham. “Anniversary flowers from my Kobe. ❤️💔🙏🏽Thank you@nataliabryant #GiannaBryant #BiankaBryant #CapriBryant @jeffleatham @catmcdonnell7 @paugasol,” the caption read.

Although it wasn’t clear whether or not the flowers were from Natalia and/or the other people tagged, the post brought on many compliments and warm healing wishes from Vanessa’s followers. Many celebs such as Khloe Kardashian, 35, and Lily Aldridge, 34, responded with heart emojis. “They made sure you had angels surrounding you ❤️🙏🏼,” another follower wrote. “Vanessa, your pain is is so palpable. I’m so sorry for your loss. May you feel some happiness today with your memories and love,” another wrote.

Before her post about the roses, Vanessa shared a different post commemorating her special day with Kobe earlier in the day. She shared a photo of the two of them cuddling with a heartfelt caption. “My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you. ❤️,” it read.

We’re happy to see Vanessa getting some love on what was sure to be a difficult and bittersweet day for her. We’ll be on the lookout to see if she posts anything else for Kobe or her late daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, who died with her dad in a Jan. helicopter crash at the age of 13.