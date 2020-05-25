Vanessa Bryant’s Daughter Capri, 11 Mos, Takes Her First Steps: ‘So Proud’

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on May 24 to share the precious moment her youngest daughter Capri took her first steps from the arms of her Auntie Sophie to the arms of her.

Vanessa Bryant, 38, gave her Instagram followers a glimpse into a special moment with her 11-month-old daughter Capri on May 24 and it was the sweetest thing you’ll see all day! The doting mom shared a video of the tot taking her very first steps while standing between her and her Auntie Sophie along with a caption over it that read, “Capri’s 1st Steps!!!! Yay!” In the clip, Capri starts off standing in the arms of Sophie, Vanessa’s sister, as Vanessa sits on the opposite side and stretches her arms out. Within seconds, the baby girl happily takes a few slightly wobbly but steady steps before landing into the arms of her thrilled mom, who then gives her kisses and tells her she’s “so proud” of her. Everyone in the room also cheered and clapped after the awesome feat. “My baby!!!! So proud of my Koko Bean ❤️🤩Capri took her first steps from her auntie Sophie to mama today. 🌟🎉,” Vanessa wrote alongside the video.

Vanessa’s latest post about Capri, whom she shared with late husband Kobe Bryant, comes just a few weeks after she shared a photo of her youngest daughter in her late daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant‘s clothes. “Capri looks just her daddy (in Gigi’s outfit)! ❤️🎂” her caption for the photo, which showed her holding and kissing Capri in a pink top with fabric roses and a matching sweater, read.

Since Kobe and Gigi’s death from a tragic helicopter crash in late Jan., Vanessa has been sharing numerous posts about her family just like her most recent ones. In addition to remembering her lost loved ones in posts, like on Gigi’s birthday on May 1, she’s been posting photos and videos of not only Capri but her other two daughters, Natalia, 18, and Bianka, 3, as well. She made the best of her 38th birthday on May 5 when she spent the day with her family and posted a photo of herself posing with Natalia, Bianka, and Capri among a lot of outside flowers and colorful piñatas . “#CincodeMayo #TacoTuesday #micumpleaños 🎂 Thx to my girls for ordering these flowers and piñatas for mama. ❤️😘,” she captioned the pic.