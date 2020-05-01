Vanessa Bryant Mourns Daughter Gianna On 14th Birthday: ‘You Are Part Of My Soul’

Vanessa Bryant has commemorated her daughter Gianna in a heartbreaking Instagram post on what would have been the late teenager’s 14th birthday.

Vanessa Bryant, 37, remembered her daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant on May 1, three months after she tragically passed away in a fatal helicopter crash with her father Kobe Bryant. The second eldest daughter of the NBA superstar would have been celebrating her 14th birthday, and her heartbroken mom took to Instagram to share a sweet message. Along with a picture of Gianna, Vanessa wrote, “Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!”

The proud mom has been missing her little girl quite a lot lately. She also posted a message expressing her pride over the late basketball prodigy on Apr. 18 after she was honored by the Women’s National Basketball Association. The doting mom shared a smiling photo of her “baby girl” in her white and black basketball jersey and shorts after it was announced that she was chosen to be the WNBA’s youngest honorary draft pick.

“I’m so proud of you, Gigi. God I miss you baby,” Vanessa’s heartbreaking caption read for the pic. “You deserved to live a long, healthy and happy life. I wish I could hold you and tell you how proud I am of you. You’re the best, baby girl. Mommy loves and misses you more than I could ever express. @WNBA #2 Gianna “Gigi” Bryant Youngest draft pick My “mambacita” a.k.a. Wings.”

It’s also clear Vanessa is missing her “king” Kobe, who she was married to for nearly 19 years before his tragic passing. She took to social media on their 19th wedding anniversary on Apr. 18 to share a throwback photo of the pair, along with a sweet yet heartbreaking message. “My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you,” she captioned the snap. The photo showed Vanessa curled up in Kobe’s lap. The late NBA legend wore a white tee and dark pants as he wrapped his arms around his wife and kissed her cheek.