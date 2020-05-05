Vanessa Bryant Kisses Daughter Capri, 10 Mos., In Sweet New Pic: She ‘Looks Just Like Her Daddy’

Vanessa Bryant shared the sweetest photo of her youngest daughter, 10-month-old Capri, to her Instagram account and compared the baby to her late husband, Kobe Bryant.

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on May 5 to share an adorable photo of her 10-month-old daughter Capri. Vanessa held her youngest daughter as she spent her 38th birthday in quarantine just three months after her husband Kobe Bryant and the couple’s teenage daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant died in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA on January 26. “Capri looks just her daddy (in Gigi’s outfit)!” Vanessa captioned the bittersweet snapshot accompanied by a heart and birthday cake emoji.

Capri looked precious in a bright pink top that was adorned with a ruffle neckline and fabric roses along the straps. She wore a matching sweater and had a small white bow in her hair. Vanessa wore a white T-shirt with her hair swept back as she placed a kiss on her daughter’s cheek in the photo. Vanessa’s A-list pals flocked to the adorable photo to gush over Capri in the comments section. Ciara replied with several heart emojis, while La La Anthony did the same but added, “KoKo Bean”.

Vanessa posted on her social media just a few hours earlier and admitted she was looking forward to her 38th birthday. She revealed that she had discovered a letter from her the Lakers champion the day before but waited until her birthday to open the love note.

Vanessa shared the contents of the letter, writing, “The irony is that Kobe had a photo of me drawn with an Angel holding me up by an artist on the cover. Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita – my fellow Taurus,” she wrote, talking about her daughter Gigi, who would’ve turned 14 on May 1.