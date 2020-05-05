Happy Birthday, Vanessa Bryant: See Pics Of Kobe Bryant’s Wife, 38, Through The Years

Vanessa Bryant has quietly become such a pillar of strength and resilience for her young family in a matter of months. Now, we’re celebrating Vanessa on her 38th birthday and reflecting on her life with Kobe and their daughters.

There is absolutely no denying the resilience that Vanessa Bryant has shown in the four months since she lost her husband, Kobe Bryant, and the couple’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna ‘Gigi’ Bryant. But on Vanessa’s 38th birthday, we’re honoring her and the woman she has become in the public eye by looking back on the memories she has shared with her loved ones. And there are so many beautiful moments to reflect on.

Vanessa, apart from being her husband’s biggest fan, was also the greatest supporter of her daughters’ ambitions. Along with Gianna, Vanessa is the mother to Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and baby Capri, 10 months. Family has always been Vanessa’s top priority, and that is so evident by the number of events and special occasions she and Kobe spent with their girls. One of the earliest events that the couple took their young daughters to was the June 2007 Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage ride opening at Disneyland. Vanessa positively beamed at the camera while holding an infant Gianna, as Kobe tenderly held on to Natalia.

As the girls got older, Vanessa never wavered bringing her daughters to major events. Fast forward nearly nine years later and the tradition of the family coming together in front of the cameras continued. Vanessa, Kobe, and their two eldest girls attended the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards in July 2016 and couldn’t have looked happier. Vanessa looked positively stunning in her maroon dress and Kobe was so proud to be with his wife and two daughters.

Of course, so many of the family-centric memories that Vanessa has shared wouldn’t be complete without her love, Kobe. Even during Kobe and Gianna’s powerful memorial service on Feb. 24, Vanessa shared the romantic plans that Kobe had in store for them. “Kobe wanted us to renew our vows,” Vanessa shared during her emotional eulogy, holding back tears as she calmly read her prepared words. “I was his first love, his wife, his best friend, his confidant and his protector,” she shared. “He was the most amazing husband.”

There are still so many more memories to look back on. To see more images of Vanessa Bryant through the years, check out the gallery above.