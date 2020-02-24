Vanessa Bryant Reveals Kobe Wanted To Renew Their Wedding Vows In Powerful Speech At Memorial

There wasn’t a dry eye in the Staples Center on Feb. 24, as Vanessa Bryant revealed to memorial attendants that she and Kobe were planning to renew their wedding vows.

During her emotional eulogy at Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant‘s memorial at the Staples Center on Feb. 24, Vanessa Bryant, 37,confessed to the mourning crowd that Kobe wanted to renew his vows with his stunning wife and mother of their four daughters — Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 8 mos. “Kobe wanted us to renew our vows,” Vanessa shared, holding back tears as she calmly read her thoughtful words of remembrance. But there was so much more that he had planned for their future as parents, too.

Vanessa also shared, that Kobe “wanted Natalia to take over our company and for us to travel the world.” And Vanessa shared with mourners that Kobe was a true #GirlDad. “He never left the toilet seat up. He taught the girls how to be brave,” and Vanessa added that Kobe always reminded their four daughters how smart and beautiful they were every single day. But it was the couple’s love story that struck the hearts of mourners during her beautiful tribute.

Vanessa knew Kobe since she was 17-and-a-half years old. “I was his first love, his wife, his best friend, his confidant and his protector,” she shared. “He was the most amazing husband,” she continued. Vanessa vividly described how the pair were “fire and ice” and sometimes “vice versa.” As a gift and romantic gesture to Vanessa, Kobe gave his loving wife the blue dress and notebook from the film The Notebook. It was a sign that the two wanted, more than anything, to grow old together and watch their girls grow up.

Vanessa’s words did not leave one dry eye in the Staples Center. Already, Kobe and Gianna’s memorial has seen a stunning performance from Beyonce and humble opening remarks from Jimmy Kimmel. Fans, colleagues, and celebrities alike have assembled to remember Kobe, Gianna, and the seven other lives lost (including Gianna’s teammates) on Jan. 26 in tragic helicopter crash. Fans can see the live memorial on ESPN.