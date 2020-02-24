Beyonce Opens Kobe Bryant & Gianna’s Memorial With A Moving Performance Of ‘XO’ & ‘Halo’

Beyonce opened Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s public memorial with a surprise performance of his favorite song, ‘XO.’ She followed with her hit, ‘Halo,’ as the emotional crowd sang along.

Beyonce was one of many who took the stage at Staples Center on February 24, to honor and celebrate the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven others who perished in a tragic helicopter crash in Southern California in January. Beyonce performed “XO” and “Halo” at the public memorial, which brought out over 20,000 people.

“This was one of his favorite songs,” Beyonce addressed the crowd inside Kobe’s home, where he played 20 seasons with the Lakers. She asked the audience to sing along with her so loudly that he and Gianna could hear from above. The Grammy-winning singer, who looked beautiful in Lakers yellow, was joined by a band, as well as choir.

Celebrities including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kanye West, Kris Jenner, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Shaq, Magic Johnson and many more attended Kobe and Gianna’s memorial.

WATCH: Beyonce performs with choir at memorial honoring Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and seven others killed in January helicopter crash https://t.co/9zOQDa3qKz pic.twitter.com/6IGB5rHcE2 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 24, 2020

The seven others killed in the helicopter crash included: John Altobelli, the head baseball coach at Orange Coast College, his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter Alyssa Altobelli; Christina Mauser, an assistant basketball coach at Kobe’s Mamba Sports Academy; Payton Chester, who played on the team; her mother, Sarah Chester; and Ara Zobayan, the pilot.The group was traveling to a basketball game in foggy weather when the Oscar-winner’s Sikorsky S-76 chopper fell from the sky and crashed and burned in the hills of southern California on January 26.

Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest earlier this month in a private burial in California. Our thoughts are with the Bryant family, as well as the other families impacted by this horrific tragedy.