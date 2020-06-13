Vanessa & Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Bianka, 3, Is A ‘TikTok Princess’ Dancing With Big Sis Natalia, 17

Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant’s three-year-old daughter Bianka has the cutest personality! She popped up again in one of her big sister Natalia’s TikTok videos, showing off her fun dance moves.

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia continues to be there for her little sisters in the sweetest ways. The 17-year-old high school volleyball star got together with the WNBA’s 2020 number one draft pick Sabrina Ionescu, 22, to do a fun TikTok dance on June 12. The ladies were kicking back in Natalia’s family’s kitchen for the routine that they made up, set to StaySolidRocky‘s “Party Girl.” But it wasn’t just the two talented dancer-athletes in the video, as Natalia’s three-year-old sister Bianka Bella made an adorable appearance at the end to steal the show.

The video kicked off with Sabrina and Natalia standing in front of a white and gold stove with matching wallpaper in the background. In perfect sync they moved their hips and arms, then brought their hands to their face to make a phone calling motion as the rapper dropped the bars, “I told her call me Rocky, she say she not gon’ call me that.”

As soon as the lyrics, “Lil’ mama a party girl // She just wan’ have fun too,” came along, Bianka popped up into the screen from below with a huge smile across her face. And just like the song said, she had fun too! B.B. as she’s known through her family nickname, was seen wearing an oversized yellow Minnie Mouse sweatshirt and a look of sheer happiness to be hanging out with her older sis and Sabrina during their dance session. Vanessa reposted Sabrina’s TikTok video to her Instagram with the caption, “Another B.B. special!” and that she’s “#thetiktokprincess.” The proud mom later added in parentheses that “(Bianka was humming the song the whole time).”

Natalia looks so much like her stunning 38-year-old mom when it comes to her eyes and face. But her smile is that of her late dad, L.A. Lakers legend Kobe. The 41-year-old retired NBA hero and Natalia’s 13-year-old sister Gianna “Gigi” were tragically killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020 when the chopper struck a Calabasas, CA hillside in heavy fog. They had been en route to one of Gigi’s youth basketball games at the time, and the loss caused fans around the world to mourn the Los Angeles sports icon and his daughter for weeks and months that followed.

Natalia and Gigi were close in age and grew up together. Kobe and Vanessa later started a second round of their family by welcoming Bianka in Dec. 2016 and fourth daughter Capri in June 2019 (she turns one on June 20). It’s so heartwarming watching Natalia have sisterly fun with little B.B. by continuing to include her in TikTok videos. The last one where Bianka crashed her sister’s dance party to the Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers‘ “We Rock” was totally priceless. And more importantly, it’s so heartwarming to see happy smiles on the faces of Kobe and Vanessa’s daughters after their unimaginable heartbreak.