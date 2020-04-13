Vanessa & Natalia Bryant, 17, Cuddle Bianka, 3, Capri, 9 Mos., On 1st Easter Without Kobe & Gigi

Vanessa Bryant shared precious and bittersweet photos of her kids Natalia, Bianka, and Capri on their first Easter Sunday after Kobe and Gianna’s tragic deaths over 2 months ago.

Vanessa Bryant, 37, spent Easter Sunday cuddling close with her kids Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 9 months. She posted sweet photos of the girls in their Sunday best. In one photo, Natalia snuggled up to little Capri. Capri had on a baby pink fleece jacket and bright pink outfit underneath. She also had on pink shoes and bow to match. Natalia had a huge smile on her face while holding her baby sister.

Vanessa had her arms wrapped around Bianka in another photo. Bianka looked like quite the fashionista in a mint green dress with butterfly embroidery. Vanessa wore a bright pink dress and had her camera on her side ready to take photos. Vanessa posted the two photos without a caption and her pals Gabrielle Union, Ciara, and more sent their love with heart emojis.

This Easter is the Bryant family’s first without Kobe and Gianna, who were both tragically killed in a helicopter crash in Jan. 2020 with 7 others. Vanessa also shared an adorable video of Bianka trying to open an oversized chocolate Easter egg over the weekend. Bianka was so excited to see what was inside. Once baby Capri saw all the excitement going down, she crawled over and smiled at her mom.

Vanessa has been helping keep Kobe’s legacy alive since his tragic death. Vanessa celebrated Kobe’s new book, The Wizenard Series: Season One, becoming a New York Times best seller. Kobe was also posthumously elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame and Vanessa gave a rare interview and told ESPN it’s an “incredible accomplishment and honor and we’re extremely proud of him.”