Vanessa Bryant’s Daughters Bianka, 3, & Capri, 9 Mos, Laugh While Opening Easter Treats

Vanessa Bryant and her three daughters are getting ready to celebrate their first Easter since the deaths of Kobe Bryant and Gianna.

Vanessa Bryant is getting into the Easter spirit! The 37-year-old took to Instagram on April 11 to share the sweetest video of her young daughters Bianka, 3, and Capri, 9 months, opening some Easter treats one day early. At the start of the clip, Bianka attempts to break into a large Easter egg decorated with daisies, by tapping on it super gently with a toy hammer. The toddler, who wore long-sleeved pink pajamas with white love hearts, covered her eyes with cute protective glasses as her baby sis looked on with a confused expression.

After tapping on the egg to no avail, Vanessa said “I’ll help you,”, before using her strength to start cracking open the egg. “Oh look, there are treats inside, let’s see what’s in there,” the proud momma added. Vanessa then panned over to her youngest daughter as the baby girl let out a laugh with a huge smile on her face. “Is that funny Koko Bean? Is that so cute?” Vanessa cooed. As the sweet clip continued, Bianka looked confused by the contents of the egg until her mom revealed all of the sweets hidden inside the festive decoration. “Look, there’s chocolate,” Vanessa said, as her daughter’s face lit up.

“Can I eat it?” Bianka asked her mom adorably, to which she replied, “Yeah, baby bites.” Vanessa shared the clip with her 14.9 million Instagram followers, captioning it, “Easter Treats! Bianka & Capri,” with a bunny and an egg emoji. It comes one day before the trio, plus older sis Natalia, 17, will celebrate their first Easter since the tragic deaths of dad Kobe Bryant, and their sister Gianna.

The basketball legend sadly lost his life, alongside his daughter Gianna, in a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday, Jan. 26. The father-daughter duo were on their way to Kobe’s Mama Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, CA for a practice when the crash took place. Kobe was 41 years old, and Gianna was just 13.