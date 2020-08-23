Vanessa Bryant Admits She’s Been ‘Completely Broken’ By Kobe & Gigi’s Deaths In Heartbreaking Birthday Tribute

Vanessa Bryant left many emotional when she posted a touching message about her late husband Kobe on what would’ve been his 42nd birthday.

Sunday, August 23, was a rough day for millions of Kobe Bryant‘s fans as well as his friends and loved ones. Social media was lit up with endless Happy Birthday messages for him with many also bringing up his wife Vanessa Bryant and their four daughters Gianna, Bianka, Natalia and Capri, in their tributes. Vanessa broke her silence on the matter in a lengthy Instagram message next to a photo of them cuddled up. “Happy Birthday. I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain,” she began. “I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU! I wish I could make your fav food or a birthday cake with my Gigi. I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud a** deep laugh.”

She went on to talk about all the things she still “thinks” about him since his passing like his “tenderness” and “patience”. The post got more and more emotional as Vanessa talked about how much she missed him and Gianna but is trying to remain resilient through all the sadness. “As much as I want to cry, I put a smile on my face to make our daughters shine a little brighter,” she wrote.

Her words continued to tug on the heartstrings of many as she revealed how she wanted to go first before him so that she didn’t have to feel the “heartache” she’s experiencing. Her words ended on a high note where she thanked him for showing her “what real love is” while once again talking about missing her “thoughtful princess” Gianna.

2020 has been an incredibly rough year that started off on a truly emotional point when it was revealed that Kobe and Gianna were tragically killed in a helicopter crash on January 26. Their news sent shockwaves across the world, leaving many including his longtime friend LeBron James, 35, in a state of tears after they heard what happened. The Los Angeles Lakers star paid a subtle tribute to his late teammate when his team had their first game of the NBA restart late last month.

Vanessa, just like LeBron and many others, has been keeping Kobe and Gianna’s spirits alive in the months since they passed. She has happily shown off some wonderful artwork that people have done on the father/daughter duo that is beyond impressive. One stunning portrait was gifted to her by their friends Sydney and Dom Dwyer, who are both professional soccer players.

“Thank you SO much @sydneyleroux @ddwyer14! Love you guys so much,” she wrote in her caption. “Thank you, thank you!!!! The artwork came with a note from Sydney and Dom (see above) which read, “To Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, & Capri, we love you with all our hearts. A gift from us. We’re always here for you.”

There have also been joyful moments Vanessa has posted where she has been able to laugh amid all the pain she’s experiencing. She and BFF La La Anthony, 41, had a fun girls night last month where they chilled in their pajamas and could barely contain their laughter with one another.