21 Sweetest Pics Of Kobe Bryant With His Family In Honor Of What Would’ve Been His 42nd Birthday

Kobe Bryant would have turned 42 on Aug. 23, and we’re celebrating his life by looking back at his sweetest photos with wife, Vanessa, and their four daughters.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been seven months since Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, were tragically killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. Kobe would have celebrated his 42nd birthday on Aug. 23, and we’re celebrating some of the happiest family moments of his life to honor his legacy. Aside from his prowess on the basketball court, though, Kobe was the ultimate family man, and shared so many sweet public moments with his wife, Vanessa Bryant, and their daughters over the years.

Vanessa and Kobe tied the knot in 2001, two years after meeting in 1999. His first child, Natalia Diamante, 17, was born in 2003. Gianna arrived in 2006, and Bianka Bella, 3, was born in 2016. Most recently, the couple welcomed a fourth daughter, Capri, in June 2019. “So thankful for our newest baby blessing, Capri Kobe Bryant,” Vanessa captioned the birth announcement, while Kobe added, “We are beyond excited that our baby girl ‘Koko’ has arrived #BryantBunch #4princesses #blessed.”

Vanessa and Kobe’s marriage endured numerous trials and challenges before his tragic death, though. Their marriage was put underneath a microscope after he was accused of sexual assault in 2003. Vanessa stood by his side during the ordeal, which ended when prosecutors dropped the criminal charges against Kobe after his accuser refused to testify. She sued him in civil court and settled privately in 2005. However, Vanessa eventually filed for divorce in December 2011, citing irreconcilable differences.

Two years later, on Jan. 11, 2013, the couple announced they had worked through their issues. “I am happy to say that Vanessa and I are moving on with our lives together as a family,” he posted on Facebook, per ESPN. “When the show ends, and the music stops, the journey is made beautiful by having that someone to share it with. Thank you all for your support and prayers! Much luv, Mamba out.”

After reconciling, Kobe and Vanessa’s relationship seemed to be stronger than ever, which led to the births of Bianka and Capri. Over the years, Kobe took his daughters to various red carpet events and it was clear that he was an extremely proud #GirlDad. Unfortunately, his time with all of his family members was simply cut too short. Scroll through the family above to see Kobe’s best family photos over the years.