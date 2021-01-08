Vanessa Bryant Remembers Kobe With Footage Of Him Discussing Love & Marriage: ‘I Miss You’

As the one year anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s death approaches, his wife, Vanessa, admitted that she’s missing him while sharing an inspiring throwback video of the NBA star.

It’s nearly been one year since Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash, and his wife, Vanessa Bryant, is still mourning him. While Vanessa’s social media is mostly full of current photos of herself, her kids and her friends, she also posts Kobe throwbacks quite often to reminisce about his life and their time together. On Jan. 8, she shared a video from one of Kobe’s 2018 interviews, where he talked about persevering through even the hardest times — including in a marriage.

“Happiness is such a beautiful journey,” Kobe said. “It has its ups and downs, whether it’s marriage or a career, things are never perfect. But through love, we continue to persevere and move through it and get through that storm. And then another storm comes and guess what, you ride that one out, too. I think love is a certain determination and persistence to go through the good times and bad times with someone or something that you truly love.”

Vanessa captioned the video, “LOVE YOU. Miss you and Gigi so much.” Gigi, of course, is the pair’s second oldest daughter, Gianna Bryant, who died alongside her father in the tragic Jan. 26, 2020 crash. Since the accident, Vanessa has been raising the three other children she shared with Kobe — Natalia, 17, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 1 — on her own.

Kobe’s quote from the throwback video mirrors what Vanessa has gone through over the last year as she’s adjusted to life without her husband and daughter. She’s had to be strong for her three kids and persevere through the hardest time of her life. Meanwhile, it’s no secret that she and Kobe also dealt with ups and downs of their owns throughout their 20-year relationship.

Vanessa and Kobe met in 1999 and got married in 2001. Natalia was born in 2003, followed by Gianna in 2006. Then, in 2011, Vanessa filed for divorce from Kobe, but announced the decision to call off the divorce in 2013. After the reconciliation, they had Bianka in 2016 and Capri in 2019. When Kobe passed, the pair’s marriage was seemingly stronger than ever, and Vanessa, of course, was (and still is) devastated by the NBA legend’s death.